Bucs-Giants Inactives: Godwin, Jensen, Nassib Cleared to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 11 game at MetLife Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers had already ruled out five players on Friday, including three defensive starters, one from each level: defensive end Vinny Curry, linebacker Lavonte David and safety Justin Evans. Curry will miss his fourth game in the last five weeks but David and Evans are new additions to the team's injury woes, suffering their knee and toe ailments, respectively, last Sunday against Washington.

The Buccaneers also had three players labeled as questionable on Friday's injury report – wide receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen and defensive end Carl Nassib – and, fortunately, all three have been cleared to play. Nassib started last week in place of Curry and is second on the team with four sacks, while Godwin is coming off a 103-yard effort against the Redskins.

The Giants had a much cleaner injury report this week and did not rule out any players due to injury.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

· G Alex Cappa

· DE Vinny Curry

· LB Lavonte David

· S Justin Evans

· QB Ryan Griffin

· RB Ronald Jones

· CB M.J. Stewart

Curry, David, Evans, Jones and Stewart are out due to injury.

GIANTS INACTIVES

· C Evan Brown

· WR Jawill Davis

· DL John Jenkins

· QB Kyle Lauletta

· CB Tony Lippett

· DL RJ McIntosh

· DB Kamrin Moore