Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated veteran running back Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve, which means he could be back in action as soon as Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Bernard was placed on injured reserve on September 21 after he sustained an ankle injury in the Buccaneers' Week Two win at New Orleans. He was required to miss at least four games before being eligible to return and has already been out for nine weeks. The Buccaneers now have a three-week window in which Bernard can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster limit, and he can be activated at any point during that time.

Bernard played exclusively on special teams during the first two games of the season before his injury. In 2021, his first season with the Buccaneers, he logged eight carries for 58 yards and caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.