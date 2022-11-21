Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

Veteran RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks

Nov 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated veteran running back Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve, which means he could be back in action as soon as Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Bernard was placed on injured reserve on September 21 after he sustained an ankle injury in the Buccaneers' Week Two win at New Orleans. He was required to miss at least four games before being eligible to return and has already been out for nine weeks. The Buccaneers now have a three-week window in which Bernard can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster limit, and he can be activated at any point during that time.

Bernard played exclusively on special teams during the first two games of the season before his injury. In 2021, his first season with the Buccaneers, he logged eight carries for 58 yards and caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Bernard (5-9, 205) signed with the Buccaneers in May of 2021 after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, then was re-signed to a new one-year deal this past offseason. In his eight seasons with the Bengals he ran 921 times for 3,697 and 22 touchdowns and caught 342 passes for another 2,867 yards and 11 scores. He ranked third among all NFL running backs in receptions during that span.

