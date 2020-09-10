How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It's officially Week One. We've made it. It's here. And it will look a little different in more ways than one.

Starting with the actual team, the Buccaneers nabbed quite the additions this offseason. In fact, it was probably the most active free agency in franchise history and one of the splashiest ever across the league. They added potentially three future Hall of Famers to the roster in Tom Brady﻿, Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy﻿. The splashes continued into training camp as the team then signed two recent first rounders in Leonard Fournette and Josh Rosen right at the start of Week One.

So yeah, the team going into New Orleans will look a little different than the team the Saints saw way back in Week 11 of last year. But there is always some familiarity with division opponents, especially one that pins the top two all-time league passers against each other.

Another way this year looks different is the absence of the crowds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans won't be allowed inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which may actually work in the Bucs' favor in not having to deal with a raucous group of Saints fans in a dome.

Since we're all going to be watching from home, see below for all the ways you can watch your favorite team open the 2020 season.

Buccaneers (0-0) vs. Saints (0-0)

All-time record: New Orleans leads the all-time series 21-35

Road record: 12-19

Key Matchups (via Scott Smith):

1. Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett vs. Saints T Ryan Ramczyk

Last year, Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks and he had at least one in 12 of the Bucs' 16 games. Two of the four shutouts pitched against him were by the Saints, including a Week Five contest that Barrett came into already boasting 9.0 sacks. As noted just above, as a defense the Buccaneers managed just one sack of New Orleans quarterbacks Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater in those two contests, while averaging 3.3 QB takedowns in their other 14 outings. Barrett burst out of the gates last year in his first Bucs season and drew raves throughout this year's training camp for his "slippery" moves. He will be seeking to prove his incredible breakout of 2019 was no fluke, but he can't ask for a much tougher test to start the year than the Saints' line, anchored at right tackle by Pro Bowler Ryan Ramczyk. The 6-6, 315-pound Ramczyk is a problem for every type of pass-rusher and the Saints often rely on their tackles to handle edge-rushers one-on-one. The powerful Ramczyk holds up well against bull-rushers but also has agile feet and the athleticism to combat speed merchants. The Buccaneers plan to move Barrett around their formation more this year to make it harder for opponents to key on him, but he will undoubtedly have some one-on-one battles with Ramczyk on Sunday.

2. Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders vs. Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿