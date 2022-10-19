Josh Wells Set to Return to Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday morning, going back to two wells they had dipped into before. Literally.

First, the Buccaneers designated tackle Josh Wells for return from injured reserve, making him eligible to begin practice on Wednesday. Then they re-signed tight end David Wells to their practice squad, where he had spent Weeks Two and Three.

Josh Wells landed on injured reserve in Week Three after sustaining a calf injury in the Buccaneers' Week Two win in New Orleans. Wells had opened that game in place of an injured Donovan Smith, making his ninth start over four seasons in Tampa. He has been the Buccaneers' primary swing tackle since arriving just prior to the 2019 season.

Wells was required to miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve, and has now done so. He can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster for up to three weeks but he can be activated at any point during that span. That means Wells could return to action as soon as this Sunday's game in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

Wells entered the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison. He spent five years in Jacksonville, including the 2015 season spent on injured reserve, and appeared in 39 games with nine starts. In addition to starting games at both left and right tackle during his tenure with the Buccaneers, he also saw significant action as a sixth lineman in jumbo packages last season.