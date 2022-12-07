Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

K.J. Britt Designated to Return from I.R.

The Buccaneers could soon have some reinforcement in the middle of their defense as second-year ILB K.J. Britt can now be activated from injured reserve at any point over the next three weeks

Dec 07, 2022 at 03:55 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

KJwk14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense may soon have a key reserve back in action. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers designated second-year inside linebacker K.J. Britt to return from injured reserve. Britt has been on the I.R. list since he suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week Seven loss at Carolina.

The Buccaneers also signed tackle Grant Hermanns and safety Nolan Turner to the practice squad. Those moves filled the two open spots created on Tuesday with the release of tackle Dylan Cook and cornerback Ryan Smith.

Players placed on injured reserve must remain on that list four at least four games before they are eligible to return to the active roster; Britt has missed five contests. His designation to return opens a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. He can be activated at any point during those three weeks. The Buccaneers currently have an open spot on the active roster after waiving wide receiver Jaelon Darden on Tuesday.

Each team can designate up to eight players to return from injured reserve during the season. Britt is the fourth player for whom the Buccaneers have used this option. In each of the other three cases – tackle Josh Wells in Week Seven, running back Giovani Bernard in Week 12 and safety Logan Ryan in Week 13 – the player was also activated to the 53-man roster in the same week.

Britt began the season as the Buccaneers' primary backup to both of the team's starting inside linebackers, Lavonte David and Devin White. He played exclusively on special teams over the first seven weeks and contributed three kick-coverage stops. A fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2021, Britt played in all 17 games of his rookie season and registered seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed on defense. He also had five special teams tackles.

Turner, who originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in May, returns to the practice squad, where he spent the first seven weeks of the season before being promoted to the active roster on October 27. He has seen action in four games this season. Turner was waived on Monday when Ryan returned from injured reserve.

Hermanns most recently spent a month on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad but he started the season on the New York Jets' practice squad and saw action in two games after a pair of game day elevations. He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue in 2021 and he spent all of last season on New York's practice squad.

Related Content

news

Bucs Waive Jaelon Darden

The Buccaneers opened a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by waiving second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden…In addition, T Dylan Cook and CB Ryan Smith were released from the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

news

Anthony Chesley and Ulysees Gilbert Activated For Monday Night Game

To help a couple depleted positions on defense, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and ILB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad, making them available to play on Monday night against the Saints

news

Logan Ryan Designated to Return from IR

The Bucs have designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks

news

Bucs Make Multiple Adjustments to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed rookie ILB J.J. Russell among a quartet of moves on Tuesday regarding their practice squad roster

news

Bucs Activate Giovani Bernard, Downgrade Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve on Saturday while also downgrading RB Leonard Fournette to out for Sunday's game…In addition, ILB J.J. Russell was waived and ILB Ulysees Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad

news

Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

Veteran RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Elevate Ulysees Gilbert, Ryan Smith for Munich Game

The Buccaneers used their two practice squad elevation options in Week 10 to round out the inside linebacker position and add a strong special teams player to the mix

news

Bucs Promote John Molchon, J.J. Russell to Active Roster

The Bucs signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell off their practice squad on Wednesday, then used the open spots on that latter unit to bring back OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule

news

Bucs Waive T Fred Johnson

The Bucs waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Monday after he had appeared in five games and saw limited action on special teams

news

Bucs Bring Back Tyler Johnson, Ryan Smith

Former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson and CB Ryan Smith have been re-signed to the team's practice squad, while OLB Shaquil Barrett has officially been placed on injured reserve

Advertising