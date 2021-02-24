Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth, is just one of the ways the organization is committed to supporting gender equality on and off the field. Through the Buccaneers Girls In Football Scholarship, made possible through a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, the organization became the first NFL team to create an academic scholarship program for girls who play organized football and are passionate about pursuing a career in sports. The team also established the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, a first-of-its-kind league in the City of Tampa, where the Foundation covers league fees and equipment for girls at 24 Tampa Parks and Recreation centers. And the Buccaneers created the Jr. Bucs Flag Football Program, which grows the game of football in more than 90 Tampa Bay middle schools and supports over 35,000 female students every year. To learn more, visit www.buccaneers.com/community.