Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay

Feb 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM
IMG_7963

On Thursday, February 25, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the flag football season for more than 1,200 high school athletes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth. Now in its third year, the event will welcome nearly 50 girls flag football teams throughout the state of Florida to compete in the three-day, round robin-style tournament, taking place this year at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay (9330 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa).

The Buccaneers preseason event is the largest girls flag football tournament in the nation, with teams representing 13 different counties scheduled to participate – including 21 teams from Hillsborough County and eight from Pinellas County. Games will take place on Thursday, February 25 from 3:45 – 8:00 p.m.; Friday, February 26 from 4:15 – 9:00 p.m.; and Saturday, February 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For a full list of participating schools, see below. The Florida High School Athletic Association Flag Football season officially begins play on Monday, March 1.

Participating Schools: 2021 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth:

  • Alonso
  • Armwood
  • Belleview
  • Bishop McLaughlin
  • Bloomingdale
  • Braden River
  • Brandon
  • Brooks DeBartolo
  • Chamberlain
  • Classical Prep
  • Clearwater
  • Countryside
  • Crystal River
  • Dunedin
  • Durant
  • East Bay
  • East Lake
  • Freedom
  • Gaither
  • Harmony
  • Hillsborough
  • Hollins
  • Lakewood Ranch
  • Lecanto
  • Lennard
  • Leto
  • Manatee
  • Mandarin
  • Martin County
  • Newsome
  • Northeast
  • Osceola Fundamental
  • Palmetto
  • Pinellas Park
  • Plant City
  • Plant
  • Riverview
  • Robinson
  • Sebring
  • Sickles
  • Southeast
  • Steinbrenner
  • Sumner
  • Suwannee
  • Tampa Catholic
  • Tarpon Springs
  • Wharton

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Girls Flag Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth, is just one of the ways the organization is committed to supporting gender equality on and off the field. Through the Buccaneers Girls In Football Scholarship, made possible through a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, the organization became the first NFL team to create an academic scholarship program for girls who play organized football and are passionate about pursuing a career in sports. The team also established the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, a first-of-its-kind league in the City of Tampa, where the Foundation covers league fees and equipment for girls at 24 Tampa Parks and Recreation centers. And the Buccaneers created the Jr. Bucs Flag Football Program, which grows the game of football in more than 90 Tampa Bay middle schools and supports over 35,000 female students every year. To learn more, visit www.buccaneers.com/community.

