Leonard Fournette Powers Bucs Offense in Sunday Night Win

Leonard Fournette, the man of the ever-evolving nickname, may have found a new one he likes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht apparently approves, as well.
Fournette, who joined the Bucs just before the start of the 2020 Super Bowl season, had one of his best outings since dawning the red and pewter in a 19-3 prime-time win in Dallas that featured an old-school, ground and pound mix of stifling defense and a powerful rushing attack. Most of that ground game belonged to the sixth-year back, who rushed 21 times for 127 yards, averaging 6.05 yards per carry. That now stands as his top single-game rushing total as a Buccaneer. Tampa Bay has won every game in which Fournette has cracked triple digits.
Leonard Fournette, 100-Yard Rushing Games as a Buccaneer
|Opp.
|No.
|Yds.
|TDs
|Result
|at Dallas
|21
|127
|0
|W, 19-3
|vs. Buffalo
|19
|113
|1
|W, 33-27
|vs. Carolina
|12
|103
|2
|W, 31-17
|at Indianapolis
|17
|100
|3
|W, 38-31
Fournette's average of 6.05 yards were per carry were the most by a Buccaneer runner who had at least 20 carries since Ronald Jones averaged 8.3 against Carolina on Nov. 15, 2020. That was the game in which Jones broke off a team-record 98-yard touchdown run. In contrast, Fournette's longest run of the night Sunday was 17 yards. Of Fournette's 21 runs, 13 came on first down and they included jaunts of 17, 14, 10, 11, 9, 7 and six yards. This marked the first time as a Buccaneer that Fournette has carried the ball at least 20 times and averaged at least six yards per carry in a game.
The only thing that Fournette didn't do on Sunday night was find the end zone, as the only touchdown of the game went to wide receiver Mike Evans on an acrobatic five-yard catch in the third quarter. Already the leading touchdown scorer in franchise history, Evans found the end zone for the 77th time in Sunday's game, 76 of which have come on receptions (the 77th was a fumble recovery). Evans has caught the most touchdown passes by any player since he entered the league as the seventh-overall draft pick in 2014.
Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|TD Recs.
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|76
|Davante Adams
|Packers/Raiders
|74
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers
|68
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans/Cardinals
|66
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|58
Evans is the fourth-leading scorer in franchise history trailing only three former placekickers. He needs just two more touchdowns (or a touchdown and a two-point conversion) to pass one of those kickers and move into third place.
Leading Scorers in Buccaneers History
|Player
|Position
|Pts.
|Martin Gramatica
|Kicker
|592
|Michael Husted
|Kicker
|502
|Connor Barth
|Kicker
|477
|Mike Evans
|Wide Receiver
|470
|Mike Alstott
|Fullback
|432
The other 13 points in Sunday's victory were all logged by veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who nailed four of his five field goal attempts and an extra point. Succop has scored 280 points since joining the Bucs shortly before the 2020 season – he and Fournette were signed five days apart – putting him among the top five scorers in the NFL in that span.
Most Points Scored, NFL, 2020-22
|Player
|Team
|Pts.
|Daniel Carlson
|Raiders
|301
|Tyler Bass
|Bills
|283
|Ryan Succop
|Buccaneers
|280
|Justin Tucker
|Ravens
|273
|Younghoe Koo
|Falcons
|269
Tom Brady continued his career mastery over the Dallas Cowboys, running his record as a starting quarterback against Dallas to 7-0. Brady remains undefeated as a starting quarterback against five franchises, including the two for which he has played. He is also 9-0 against Atlanta, 6-0 against Minnesota, 4-0 against Tampa Bay and 1-0 against New England.
After averaging an NFL high 312.7 passing yards per game in 2021, Brady got his latest team win with just 212 yards on 18 of 27 passing as the Buccaneers presented a balanced attack in Dallas, with 33 runs and 29 pass plays. That was more than enough to support a defense that allowed three or fewer points in a game for the first time since a 38-3 win over Chicago in Week Seven of last season.
The Cowboys opened the game's scoring with a 51-yard field goal on a drive that stalled at Tampa Bay's 32-yard line. None of the Cowboys' next 10 drives would get any closer to the Buccaneers' end zone, as Tampa Bay's defense kept an opponent out of the red zone for an entire game for the first time since a 47-7 win at Detroit on Dec. 26, 2020.
The Buccaneers kept one of the best offenses from the 2021 season in check on Sunday night. Dallas failed to score more than three points in a game for the first time since a 25-3 loss at Washington on Oct. 25, 2020. It had been two decades since the Cowboys were held to three or fewer points in a home game, last suffering that ignominy on Dec. 21, 2020 in a 27-3 decision to the Eagles.
Inside linebacker Devin White led that defensive charge with 2.0 sacks, eight tackles and a pass defensed. It marked the fifth time in his career that White has registered two more sacks in a game. White was one of six Buccaneer defenders who broke up a pass in Sunday's game, a list that unsurprisingly included cornerback Carlton Davis. Davis is the NFL's leader in that category since the start of the 2019 season.
Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2019-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|PDs
|Carlton Davis
|Buccaneers
|49
|James Bradberry
|Panthers/Giants/Eagles
|48
|J.C. Jackson
|Patriots/Chargers
|47
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|44
|Xavien Howard
|Dolphins
|41
In addition to White's two sacks, defensive lineman Vita Vea and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson each registered a sack as well. That marks the fourth straight regular-season game that Nelson has recorded at least one sack, dating back to last season. That streak is only two off the team record shared by Jason Pierre Paul and Simeon Rice.
Most Consecutive Games with a Sack, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Streak
|Dates
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|6
|9/16/18-10/28/18
|Simeon Rice
|6
|10/20/02-12/01/02
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|5
|12/21/19-9/27/20
|Simeon Rice
|5
|12/22/01-12/29/01
|many tied with
|4
**
Additional Notes:
- The Buccaneers opened their season with a win over Dallas for the second year in a row, following last year's 31-29 victory in the NFL's annual Kickoff Game. This is the first time in their 47-season history that the Bucs have opened consecutive seasons with a win over the same team. The Bucs and Cowboys have played four Week One games against each other, with the Buccaneers also winning in 2001 and Dallas winning in 2009. Tampa Bay's three opening-game wins over the Cowboys are their most against any franchise.
- WR Julio Jones had a successful debut as a Buccaneer, catching three passes for 69 yards and adding two carries for 17 yards. The most prolific receiver in the NFL in terms of yards during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons (2011-20), Jones moved up a spot on the league's all-time list in that category Sunday. Pushing his career mark to 13,399 yards, Jones moved past Torry Holt (13,382) for 16th place on the NFL's career receiving yardage chart.