Leonard Fournette Powers Bucs Offense in Sunday Night Win

Tom Brady continued his career mastery over the Dallas Cowboys, running his record as a starting quarterback against Dallas to 7-0. Brady remains undefeated as a starting quarterback against five franchises, including the two for which he has played. He is also 9-0 against Atlanta, 6-0 against Minnesota, 4-0 against Tampa Bay and 1-0 against New England.

After averaging an NFL high 312.7 passing yards per game in 2021, Brady got his latest team win with just 212 yards on 18 of 27 passing as the Buccaneers presented a balanced attack in Dallas, with 33 runs and 29 pass plays. That was more than enough to support a defense that allowed three or fewer points in a game for the first time since a 38-3 win over Chicago in Week Seven of last season.

The Cowboys opened the game's scoring with a 51-yard field goal on a drive that stalled at Tampa Bay's 32-yard line. None of the Cowboys' next 10 drives would get any closer to the Buccaneers' end zone, as Tampa Bay's defense kept an opponent out of the red zone for an entire game for the first time since a 47-7 win at Detroit on Dec. 26, 2020.

The Buccaneers kept one of the best offenses from the 2021 season in check on Sunday night. Dallas failed to score more than three points in a game for the first time since a 25-3 loss at Washington on Oct. 25, 2020. It had been two decades since the Cowboys were held to three or fewer points in a home game, last suffering that ignominy on Dec. 21, 2020 in a 27-3 decision to the Eagles.

Inside linebacker Devin White led that defensive charge with 2.0 sacks, eight tackles and a pass defensed. It marked the fifth time in his career that White has registered two more sacks in a game. White was one of six Buccaneer defenders who broke up a pass in Sunday's game, a list that unsurprisingly included cornerback Carlton Davis. Davis is the NFL's leader in that category since the start of the 2019 season.