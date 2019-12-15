Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Lions Inactives: Donovan Smith's Streak Ends

After starting the first 77 games of his career, left tackle Donovan Smith will sit out Sunday's contest due to ankle and knee injuries, putting Josh Wells in that critical position on Jameis Winston's blind side

Dec 15, 2019 at 08:27 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 15 contest at Ford Field. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

Donovan Smith, the Buccaneers' left tackle, started the first 77 games of his career through last weekend, the second longest such streak in team history. Ring of Honor member Paul Gruber – another of the franchise's most prominent left tackles – will hold onto the record of 80, however, as Smith has been sidelined for Sunday's game with knee and ankle injuries. Josh Wells, who previously started at right tackle in Week Six, will take over on the left side in Smith's place.

Both teams' inactive lists are largely made up of injured players, and there are a lot of parallels between the unavailable players. The Bucs will be without Mike Evans, one half of their league-best tandem of wide receivers along with Chris Godwin, but the Lions will also be missing Marvin Jones, their leading pass-catcher, who was placed on injured reserve this week. While Smith is out on the left end of the Bucs' offensive line, the Lions will be without their starting right tackle, Rick Wagner. Detroit is actually down two O-Line starters as left guard Joe Dahl was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

The Lions will also play without their starting middle linebacker, Jarrad Davis, who they drafted in the first round in 2017. Davis joined Dahl on IR Saturday. The Buccaneers drafted an inside linebacker in the first round this year in Devin White, and he was questionable for Sunday's game due to illness, but he has been cleared to play. Both teams are down a defensive tackle, as Beau Allen of the Bucs and A'Shawn Robinson of the Lions have also been ruled out.

And, of course, the Lions continue to operate without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who will miss a sixth straight game due to a back injury. Tampa Bay's own starter – Jameis Winston, like Stafford a former first-overall draft pick – was in doubt as the week began due to a right thumb injury, but his steady progress during the week has led to him being available on Sunday.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

·     DL Beau Allen

·     OLB Kahzin Daniels

·     WR Mike Evans

·     TE Jordan Leggett

·     OLB Anthony Nelson

·     T Donovan Smith

·     CB M.J. Stewart

Allen, Evans, Nelson and Smith are out due to injury.

LIONS INACTIVES

·     G Beau Benzschwazel

·     CB Michael Jackson

·     LB Christian Jones

·     DT A'Shawn Robinson

·     RB Bo Scarbrough

·     QB Matthew Stafford

·     T Rick Wagner

Jones, Robinson, Scarbrough Stafford and Wagner due to injury.

Advertising