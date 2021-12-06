Long-Snapper Zach Triner Lands on COVID List

The Buccaneers placed long-snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Triner will not count against the 53-man roster while he's on the COVID list and he may or may not be able to return to the roster in time for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Players placed on this lists are required to isolate themselves immediately. However, if they are fully vaccinated they can return to the team if they are symptom free and if they generate two negative COVID tests administered at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must remain away from the team for at least 10 days.

Triner also missed eight games this season while on injured reserve due to a fractured finger, but he returned in November and has played in the last three games. The Buccaneers signed Carson Tinker to handle their long-snapping duties in Triner's absence but then released him after the return of their incumbent snapper. Tinker signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last Wednesday.