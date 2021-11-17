LS Zach Triner Returns to Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers long-snapper Zach Triner showed impressive grit in the team's 2021 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, playing most of the game with a torn tendon in a finger on his left hand. However, the injury was serious enough to require surgery and send him to injured reserve for seven months. Now, Triner may be close to returning to action.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers designed Triner to return from practice. That begins a 21-day window in which he can work out with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. He can be activated from injured reserve at any point during those three weeks.

Triner is in his third season as the Buccaneers' long-snapper, having handled the punt and placekick snaps for all 32 games in 2019 and 2020. He snapped nine times in the game against Dallas, seven of which came after he had suffered the injury to his left hand. One of those seven included the snap for Ryan Succop's game-winning 36-yard field goal with two seconds to play.