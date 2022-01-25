Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playoff Lenny Adds to Amazing Touchdown Streak

Data Crunch: Leonard 'Playoff Lenny' Fournette returned from a hamstring injury to extend his postseason scoring streak to seven games and also accomplish a first-team feat in Bucs' playoff annals

Jan 25, 2022
Scott Smith

The path to the final minute of Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams was not what anyone had anticipated, but in the end it was unsurprising to see the team that had the ball last get the win.

Tampa Bay stunning rallied from a 27-3 deficit late in the third quarter to a 27-27 tie with 42 seconds left but were ultimately eliminated by Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time ran out. The Buccaneers obviously would have liked to have one more shot with the ball in Tom Brady's hands, given his incredible history of clutch end-game performances, but it wasn't meant to be.

One more possession could have kept the Bucs' dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champions alive, and that's obviously the only thing that really matters. But since we're here to crunch the data, we'll point out that another possession quite likely would have led to some more broken records, too.

As it was, Mike Evans tied his own franchise postseason record for receiving yards in a game, notching his second straight 100-yard outing. He now owns three of the five 100-yard receiving games in Bucs annals and the top three overall performances.

Most Receiving Yards, Postseason Game, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Opponent Date Yards
Mike Evans L.A. Rams 1/23/22 119
Mike Evans at Washington 1/9/21 119
Mike Evans Philadelphia 1/16/22 117
Chris Godwin at Green Bay 1/24/21 110
Keyshawn Johnson at Philadelphia 12/31/00 106

As can be seen in the chart above, Evans also stung Philadelphia with 117 yards in the Wild Card round. Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, he is third in the league in receiving yards. Evans and the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase are the only two players to top 100 receiving yards in both rounds.

Most Receiving Yards, 2021 Postseason

Table inside Article
Player Team Yards
Cooper Kupp Rams 244
Gabriel Davis Bills 242
Mike Evans Buccaneers 236
Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 225
Tyreek Hill Chiefs 207

Unsurprisingly, Evans has now taken over the top spot on the Buccaneers' career postseason receiving yardage list. His teammate, Rob Gronkowski, who had 85 yards on four grabs in Sunday's loss, has moved into the top five, as well. In fact, five of the top six players on that list were on Tampa Bay's 2021 roster

Most Career Postseason Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Playoff Games* Yards
Mike Evans 6 440
Keyshawn Johnson 5 375
Chris Godwin 4 232
Rob Gronkowski 6 226
Cameron Brate 6 213
Leonard Fournette 5 204

(* Playoff games with the Buccaneers.)

Last week, Evans broke the Buccaneers' single-game postseason record with nine receptions. It only took one more week for him to gain some company at the top of that list. Running back Leonard Fournette led the team with nine catches against the Rams, while Evans had another eight.

Most Receptions, Postseason Game, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Opponent Date Recs.
Leonard Fournette L.A. Rams 1/23/22 9
Mike Evans Philadelphia 1/16/22 9
Mike Evans L.A. Rams 1/23/22 8
Warrick Dunn at Philadelphia 1/12/02 8
Joey Galloway Washington 1/7/06 7

Evans and Fournette also moved to the top two spots on Tampa Bay's ranking of most postseason receiving yards, while Evans caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to grab the team's career record in that category, as well.

Most Career Postseason Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Playoff Games* Recs.
Mike Evans 6 28
Leonard Fournette 5 27
Warrick Dunn 6 26
Keyshawn Johnson 5 23
Mike Alstott 6 21

Most Career Postseason Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Playoff Games* Rec. TDs
Mike Evans 6 4
Rob Gronkowski 6 3
Antonio Brown 3 2
Keenan McCardell 3 2

(* Playoff games with the Buccaneers.)

Gronkowski's 85 receiving yards moved up him up a spot on the NFL's all-time postseason list in that category and left him just 53 yards behind second place. He has the most postseason receiving yards by a tight end in league history.

Most Career Postseason Receiving Yards, NFL History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Team(s)* Yards
Jerry Rice WR 49ers/Raiders 2,245
Julian Edelman WR Patriots 1,442
Rob Gronkowski TE Patriots/Buccaneers 1,389
Michael Irvin WR Cowboys 1,315
Cliff Branch WR Raiders 1,289

Fournette's nine catches produced 56 yards against the Rams, and he also ran 13 times for 51 yards and two scores. He is the first player in franchise history to surpass 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in the same game. In Sunday's game, he surpassed six-time Pro Bowl fullback Mike Alstott for the most yards from scrimmage in the playoffs in Bucs annals.

(* Teams for which the player played in the postseason.)

Most Career Postseason Yards from Scrimmage, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Rush Rec. YFS
Leonard Fournette 351 204 555
Mike Alstott 341 161 502
Mike Evans 0 440 440
Warrick Dunn 219 168 387
Keyshawn Johnson 0 375 375

Fournette's two touchdown runs – a one-yarder in the third quarter and a nine-yard scamper on fourth-and-one in the fourth period – gave him six scores in just five postseason games with the Buccaneers. Only Mike Alstott has scored more touchdowns in the playoffs in team history.

Most Career Postseason Touchdowns, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Playoff Games* TDs
Mike Alstott 6 7
Leonard Fournette 5 6
Mike Evans 6 4
Rob Gronkowski 6 3

(* Playoff games with the Buccaneers.)

In the 2020 postseason, Fournette joined Terrell Davis and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players in league history to score a touchdown in four straight games in a single postseason. Fournette missed the Bucs' Wild Card win over Philadelphia but returned to keep his streak alive with his two touchdown runs against the Rams. Dating back to his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette has now scored in seven consecutive playoff appearances, tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Dates Streak
Thurman Thomas Bills 1/17/93 - 1/2/99 9
Emmitt Smith Cowboys 1/23/94 - 12/28/96 8
John Stallworth Steelers 12/30/78 - 1/1/84 8
Leonard Fournette Jaguars/Buccaneers 1/14/18 - 1/23/22 7
Marcus Allen Raiders 1/8/83 - 1/5/86 7
Terrell Davis Broncos 1/4/97 - 1/17/99 7
David Givens Patriots 1/18/04 - 1/14/06 7
John Riggins Football Team 1/15/83 - 12/30/84 7

Quarterback Tom Brady delivered the 55-yard scoring strike to Evans in the fourth quarter, as the two connected on the third-longest completion in Bucs' postseason history. Evans' grab is the longest touchdown reception in a playoff game for Tampa Bay.

Longest Completions, Buccaneers Postseason History

Table inside Article
Quarterback Pass-Catcher Opponent Date Yards
Doug Williams Jimmie Giles at Dallas 1/2/82 75
Brad Johnson Joe Jurevicius at Philadelphia 1/19/03 71
Tom Brady Mike Evans L.A. Rams 1/23/22 55
Trent Dilfer Reidel Anthony at Green Bay 1/4/98 52
Tom Brady Chris Godwin at Green Bay 1/24/21 52

It has only taken Tom Brady two seasons in red and pewter to obliterate the franchise playoff records for passing yards and touchdown passes.

Most Postseason Passing Yards, Bucs History

1. Tom Brady…1,661

2. Brad Johnson…872

3. Shaun King…491

4. Doug Williams…444

5. Trent Dilfer…381

Most Postseason Touchdown Passes, Bucs History

1. Tom Brady…13

2. Brad Johnson…5

3. Doug Williams…2

4t. Trent Dilfer…1

4t. Jeff Garcia…1

4t. Shaun King…1

And, finally, since the Bucs' 2021 postseason run is over and there's never the guarantee of another one for any player or team, here's one more look at Brady's all-time NFL record for passing yards and touchdowns in the playoffs. Brady didn't break either record on Sunday, of course, but rather padded his already ridiculous totals and put them farther out of reach for the quarterbacks who will be chasing them.

Most Career Postseason Passing Yards, NFL History

Table inside Article
Quarterback Team(s) Yards
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 13,049
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 7,339
Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 5,972
Aaron Rodgers Packers 5,894
Brett Favre Packers/Vikings 5,855

Most Career Postseason Touchdown Passes, NFL History

Table inside Article
Quarterback Team(s) TDs
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 86
Aaron Rodgers Packers 45
Joe Montana 49ers/Chiefs 45
Brett Favre Packers/Vikings 44
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 40

(* Teams for which the player played in the postseason.)

