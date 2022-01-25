Playoff Lenny Adds to Amazing Touchdown Streak

The path to the final minute of Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams was not what anyone had anticipated, but in the end it was unsurprising to see the team that had the ball last get the win.

Tampa Bay stunning rallied from a 27-3 deficit late in the third quarter to a 27-27 tie with 42 seconds left but were ultimately eliminated by Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time ran out. The Buccaneers obviously would have liked to have one more shot with the ball in Tom Brady's hands, given his incredible history of clutch end-game performances, but it wasn't meant to be.

One more possession could have kept the Bucs' dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champions alive, and that's obviously the only thing that really matters. But since we're here to crunch the data, we'll point out that another possession quite likely would have led to some more broken records, too.

As it was, Mike Evans tied his own franchise postseason record for receiving yards in a game, notching his second straight 100-yard outing. He now owns three of the five 100-yard receiving games in Bucs annals and the top three overall performances.