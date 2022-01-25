Playoff Lenny Adds to Amazing Touchdown Streak

The path to the final minute of Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams was not what anyone had anticipated, but in the end it was unsurprising to see the team that had the ball last get the win.
Tampa Bay stunning rallied from a 27-3 deficit late in the third quarter to a 27-27 tie with 42 seconds left but were ultimately eliminated by Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time ran out. The Buccaneers obviously would have liked to have one more shot with the ball in Tom Brady's hands, given his incredible history of clutch end-game performances, but it wasn't meant to be.
One more possession could have kept the Bucs' dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champions alive, and that's obviously the only thing that really matters. But since we're here to crunch the data, we'll point out that another possession quite likely would have led to some more broken records, too.
As it was, Mike Evans tied his own franchise postseason record for receiving yards in a game, notching his second straight 100-yard outing. He now owns three of the five 100-yard receiving games in Bucs annals and the top three overall performances.
Most Receiving Yards, Postseason Game, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|Mike Evans
|L.A. Rams
|1/23/22
|119
|Mike Evans
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|119
|Mike Evans
|Philadelphia
|1/16/22
|117
|Chris Godwin
|at Green Bay
|1/24/21
|110
|Keyshawn Johnson
|at Philadelphia
|12/31/00
|106
As can be seen in the chart above, Evans also stung Philadelphia with 117 yards in the Wild Card round. Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, he is third in the league in receiving yards. Evans and the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase are the only two players to top 100 receiving yards in both rounds.
Most Receiving Yards, 2021 Postseason
|Player
|Team
|Yards
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|244
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|242
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|236
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|225
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs
|207
Unsurprisingly, Evans has now taken over the top spot on the Buccaneers' career postseason receiving yardage list. His teammate, Rob Gronkowski, who had 85 yards on four grabs in Sunday's loss, has moved into the top five, as well. In fact, five of the top six players on that list were on Tampa Bay's 2021 roster
Most Career Postseason Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Playoff Games*
|Yards
|Mike Evans
|6
|440
|Keyshawn Johnson
|5
|375
|Chris Godwin
|4
|232
|Rob Gronkowski
|6
|226
|Cameron Brate
|6
|213
|Leonard Fournette
|5
|204
(* Playoff games with the Buccaneers.)
Last week, Evans broke the Buccaneers' single-game postseason record with nine receptions. It only took one more week for him to gain some company at the top of that list. Running back Leonard Fournette led the team with nine catches against the Rams, while Evans had another eight.
Most Receptions, Postseason Game, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Opponent
|Date
|Recs.
|Leonard Fournette
|L.A. Rams
|1/23/22
|9
|Mike Evans
|Philadelphia
|1/16/22
|9
|Mike Evans
|L.A. Rams
|1/23/22
|8
|Warrick Dunn
|at Philadelphia
|1/12/02
|8
|Joey Galloway
|Washington
|1/7/06
|7
Evans and Fournette also moved to the top two spots on Tampa Bay's ranking of most postseason receiving yards, while Evans caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to grab the team's career record in that category, as well.
Most Career Postseason Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Playoff Games*
|Recs.
|Mike Evans
|6
|28
|Leonard Fournette
|5
|27
|Warrick Dunn
|6
|26
|Keyshawn Johnson
|5
|23
|Mike Alstott
|6
|21
Most Career Postseason Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Playoff Games*
|Rec. TDs
|Mike Evans
|6
|4
|Rob Gronkowski
|6
|3
|Antonio Brown
|3
|2
|Keenan McCardell
|3
|2
(* Playoff games with the Buccaneers.)
Gronkowski's 85 receiving yards moved up him up a spot on the NFL's all-time postseason list in that category and left him just 53 yards behind second place. He has the most postseason receiving yards by a tight end in league history.
Most Career Postseason Receiving Yards, NFL History
|Player
|Pos.
|Team(s)*
|Yards
|Jerry Rice
|WR
|49ers/Raiders
|2,245
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|Patriots
|1,442
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|1,389
|Michael Irvin
|WR
|Cowboys
|1,315
|Cliff Branch
|WR
|Raiders
|1,289
Fournette's nine catches produced 56 yards against the Rams, and he also ran 13 times for 51 yards and two scores. He is the first player in franchise history to surpass 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in the same game. In Sunday's game, he surpassed six-time Pro Bowl fullback Mike Alstott for the most yards from scrimmage in the playoffs in Bucs annals.
(* Teams for which the player played in the postseason.)
Most Career Postseason Yards from Scrimmage, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Rush
|Rec.
|YFS
|Leonard Fournette
|351
|204
|555
|Mike Alstott
|341
|161
|502
|Mike Evans
|0
|440
|440
|Warrick Dunn
|219
|168
|387
|Keyshawn Johnson
|0
|375
|375
Fournette's two touchdown runs – a one-yarder in the third quarter and a nine-yard scamper on fourth-and-one in the fourth period – gave him six scores in just five postseason games with the Buccaneers. Only Mike Alstott has scored more touchdowns in the playoffs in team history.
Most Career Postseason Touchdowns, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Playoff Games*
|TDs
|Mike Alstott
|6
|7
|Leonard Fournette
|5
|6
|Mike Evans
|6
|4
|Rob Gronkowski
|6
|3
(* Playoff games with the Buccaneers.)
In the 2020 postseason, Fournette joined Terrell Davis and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players in league history to score a touchdown in four straight games in a single postseason. Fournette missed the Bucs' Wild Card win over Philadelphia but returned to keep his streak alive with his two touchdown runs against the Rams. Dating back to his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette has now scored in seven consecutive playoff appearances, tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.
|Player
|Team(s)
|Dates
|Streak
|Thurman Thomas
|Bills
|1/17/93 - 1/2/99
|9
|Emmitt Smith
|Cowboys
|1/23/94 - 12/28/96
|8
|John Stallworth
|Steelers
|12/30/78 - 1/1/84
|8
|Leonard Fournette
|Jaguars/Buccaneers
|1/14/18 - 1/23/22
|7
|Marcus Allen
|Raiders
|1/8/83 - 1/5/86
|7
|Terrell Davis
|Broncos
|1/4/97 - 1/17/99
|7
|David Givens
|Patriots
|1/18/04 - 1/14/06
|7
|John Riggins
|Football Team
|1/15/83 - 12/30/84
|7
Quarterback Tom Brady delivered the 55-yard scoring strike to Evans in the fourth quarter, as the two connected on the third-longest completion in Bucs' postseason history. Evans' grab is the longest touchdown reception in a playoff game for Tampa Bay.
Longest Completions, Buccaneers Postseason History
|Quarterback
|Pass-Catcher
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|Doug Williams
|Jimmie Giles
|at Dallas
|1/2/82
|75
|Brad Johnson
|Joe Jurevicius
|at Philadelphia
|1/19/03
|71
|Tom Brady
|Mike Evans
|L.A. Rams
|1/23/22
|55
|Trent Dilfer
|Reidel Anthony
|at Green Bay
|1/4/98
|52
|Tom Brady
|Chris Godwin
|at Green Bay
|1/24/21
|52
It has only taken Tom Brady two seasons in red and pewter to obliterate the franchise playoff records for passing yards and touchdown passes.
Most Postseason Passing Yards, Bucs History
1. Tom Brady…1,661
2. Brad Johnson…872
3. Shaun King…491
4. Doug Williams…444
5. Trent Dilfer…381
Most Postseason Touchdown Passes, Bucs History
1. Tom Brady…13
2. Brad Johnson…5
3. Doug Williams…2
4t. Trent Dilfer…1
4t. Jeff Garcia…1
4t. Shaun King…1
And, finally, since the Bucs' 2021 postseason run is over and there's never the guarantee of another one for any player or team, here's one more look at Brady's all-time NFL record for passing yards and touchdowns in the playoffs. Brady didn't break either record on Sunday, of course, but rather padded his already ridiculous totals and put them farther out of reach for the quarterbacks who will be chasing them.
Most Career Postseason Passing Yards, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|Yards
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|13,049
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|7,339
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|5,972
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|5,894
|Brett Favre
|Packers/Vikings
|5,855
Most Career Postseason Touchdown Passes, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|TDs
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|86
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|45
|Joe Montana
|49ers/Chiefs
|45
|Brett Favre
|Packers/Vikings
|44
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|40
(* Teams for which the player played in the postseason.)