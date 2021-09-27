Tom Brady Nears Another Mountaintop

Brady's 432 yards against the Rams gave him 1,087 through three contests, which is the second-highest total for the Buccaneers through the first three games of any season. Ryan Fitzpatrick had 1,230 passing yards in the first three weeks of the 2018 campaign. Brady's streak of 13 straight games with multiple touchdown passes was stopped at 13, one shy of the record of which he already owns a share, but he did hit running back Giovani Bernard with a seven-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. With those yards and that one late score, Brady remains first in the NFL in touchdown passes and is second in passing yards.