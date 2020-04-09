Bucs Mike Evans Makes $100,000 Donation for COVID-19 Relief

In these unprecedented times, Bucs players are still finding ways to contribute to the Tampa Bay community. Wide receiver Mike Evans and his Mike Evans Family Foundation have pledged a total of $100,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts, with $50,000 going to the United Way Suncoast in support of efforts in the Tampa Bay region.

"These critical dollars will do so much to help families who are struggling in this crisis," CEO of United Way Suncoast Jessica Muroff said.

The generous donation will help support over 53,000 individuals in need across 31,000 households that are projected to be served by nonprofit agencies across the Bay. These nonprofits are doing things like providing meals to school-age children, childcare support for kids whose parents are considered essential workers, aiding residential foster care and providing shelter for homeless youth.

In addition to the $50,000 contribution to the United Way Suncoast's efforts, the Foundation will also be donating another $50,000 to Evans' hometown of Galveston, Texas to further aid in COVID-19 relief efforts there.

Helping children has been a key component of the Mike Evans Family Foundation, started by Evans and his wife, Ashli, in late 2017. In addition to setting up scholarships and grants to help support educational development, the Foundation also aids women and families battling domestic violence.