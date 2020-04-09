Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Mike Evans Makes $100,000 Donation for COVID-19 Relief

The Mike Evans Family Foundation is donating a total of $100,000 to help support local families in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a $50,000 contribution to United Way Suncoast.

Apr 09, 2020 at 08:46 AM
EvansDonation

In these unprecedented times, Bucs players are still finding ways to contribute to the Tampa Bay community. Wide receiver Mike Evans and his Mike Evans Family Foundation have pledged a total of $100,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts, with $50,000 going to the United Way Suncoast in support of efforts in the Tampa Bay region.

"These critical dollars will do so much to help families who are struggling in this crisis," CEO of United Way Suncoast Jessica Muroff said.

The generous donation will help support over 53,000 individuals in need across 31,000 households that are projected to be served by nonprofit agencies across the Bay. These nonprofits are doing things like providing meals to school-age children, childcare support for kids whose parents are considered essential workers, aiding residential foster care and providing shelter for homeless youth.

In addition to the $50,000 contribution to the United Way Suncoast's efforts, the Foundation will also be donating another $50,000 to Evans' hometown of Galveston, Texas to further aid in COVID-19 relief efforts there.

Helping children has been a key component of the Mike Evans Family Foundation, started by Evans and his wife, Ashli, in late 2017. In addition to setting up scholarships and grants to help support educational development, the Foundation also aids women and families battling domestic violence.

The donations add to a long list of charitable efforts by Evans, who was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee in 2019. Each year, Evans and his family give back through things like his 'Catch for Christmas' event, in which he gifts underserved children with their Christmas wish lists. The Foundation also hosts a celebrity bowling tournament to fundraise for college scholarships each year, as well as a golf tournament. Last year, the Foundation gifted the University of South Florida with a $25,000 grant to help start a scholarship fund for local students. Additionally, he made a significant donation to his alma mater, Texas A&M, to help support students from his hometown. Evans and his wife also visit women's shelters and support families that are victims to domestic violence, a cause close to Evans and his family.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Center Ryan Jensen Nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award, Presented by USAA

news

Devin White Hosts 2nd Annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White and his Get Live 45 Foundation raise over $150,000 at the second annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' fundraising event benefiting foster children and foster families in Tampa Bay

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, Powered by Jabil

Event Has Helped Raise More Than $390,000 Towards Breast Cancer Research and Patient Services

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Continue 'Florida Strong' Relief Efforts

The Buccaneers and Falcons partner up to support the Red Cross headquarters in Sarasota

news

Glazer Family to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

The Glazer Family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are donating to organizations that are providing support to those who have been most impacted by Hurricane Ian

news

Meet the Four Winners of the 2022 Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship

news

Buccaneers Give Back on Community Impact Day

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a break from training camp to amplify community outreach programs

news

The Mike Evans Family Foundation Facilitates Youth Empowerment in Off-The-Field Charity Events

Buccaneers' standout receiver Mike Evans and his foundation hosted their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament and Inaugural Gala over the weekend following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

news

Bucs Raise over $117,000 in Donations Towards This Year's 8th Annual Cut and Color For The Cure Challenge

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raise more than $117,000 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's "Cut And Color For A Cure."

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for "Cut and Color for a Cure" on June 8

Players and staff will have hair shaved/colored by pediatric cancer patients to support fight against childhood cancer

news

Buccaneers Players and Staff Join Hands with Tech Leader Jabil for "Day of Service" to Revitalize Recreation Center

During the week, the Buccaneers and Jabil partnered to give back to the East Tampa community with enhancement project.

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Become First NFL Team to Establish Coach of the Week Program Dedicated to Girls Flag Football

Online voting begins today for the weekly honor presented by Nike

