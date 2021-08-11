The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mosaic Team Up To Tackle Hunger in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced a partnership to tackle hunger in Tampa Bay by opening five food pantries in the region over the next five years. The current Super Bowl Champions and Mosaic represent two local leaders with a shared commitment to support the Tampa Bay community. The new partnership seeks to enrich the lives of families in our region and is inspired by Mosaic's mission and passion to address food insecurity, and the Buccaneers extensive community platform to drive social change and empower youth.

"Mosaic has a long history of supporting the communities in which we operate – and where our employees work and live," said Joc O'Rourke, President and CEO of The Mosaic Company. "This partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents our continued commitment to help those in need by removing barriers for individuals to thrive and succeed. By improving access to healthy and nutritious food, we are helping to fuel better learning, development and overall wellness – components critical for future success."

The first pantry, which is slated to open in October, will be located at Broward Elementary School in Seminole Heights. The pantry will serve the approximately 300 families in the area, helping children and their families have access to a variety of foods, including perishable and non-perishable options. One in four children in Tampa Bay are food insecure – a number that is even higher in certain areas throughout the region.

"The Buccaneers have always been committed to giving back to the Tampa Bay area by finding ways to provide the resources necessary to improve our communities most in need," said Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "This partnership with Mosaic is truly unique

because it is specifically focused on making an even greater impact in the area of food insecurity for so many in our region. We believe everyone deserves a level playing field and are excited to partner on this important initiative that will impact so many children and families here locally."

In addition to the Buccaneers' ongoing initiatives to drive social change, in 2020 the Glazer family, owners of the franchise, donated five million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay toward pandemic relief.