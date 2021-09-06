Tom Brady, Lavonte David Among Bucs' Six Team Captains for 2021

The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed strong leadership all the way to the top, winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs in February. After all that success, it only makes sense to keep the same leaders in place as the Buccaneers attempt to defend that championship.

That's exactly what the players did when they voted for their 2021 team captains. The results were the same as a year ago: quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans on offense; linebackers Lavonte David﻿and Devin White on defense; and punter Bradley Pinion and linebacker Kevin Minter on special teams.

Last year, Brady's teammates gave him his captaincy before he had even played in a single game for the Buccaneers, but that was unsurprising given his incredible NFL legacy and his reputation for leadership. His selection was even less surprising this year after the impact he made in the locker room, especially in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, in which he was named MVP.

Evans has clearly proven himself as a leader, as well, as this is the fifth straight season in which he has been voted a team captain. Evans is heading into his eighth NFL season and his teammates know they can always count on him on and off the field after he became the first player in NFL history to start his career with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons.

David is the longest-tenured player on the Bucs' roster, having joined the team as a second-round draft pick in 2012, and he is also its longest-running captain. This is the eighth straight season that David's teammates have chosen him to have a "C" on his jersey. Meanwhile White, David's running mate in the middle of the Buccaneers' defense, is only entering his third season but is already one of the team's most vocal leaders. This is already his second season as a Buccaneer captain.