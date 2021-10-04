On Tom Brady's Record Night, Bucs' Defense Sets a New Standard, Too | Data Crunch

Brady added the all-time yardage lead to the records he already held in touchdown passes (591) and quarterback wins (now 233). All of these are regular-season totals but adding in postseason numbers would only greatly increase Brady's lead in all of these categories, as he is easily the most prolific playoff passer of all-time. The yardage, TDs and wins constitute what the NFL has dubbed the "Triple Crown" of passing, and Brady is just the fifth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to wear that crown. The other four are already in the Hall of Fame. Nobody has owned the Triple Crown since Brady took the wins lead away from Peyton Manning in 2017. Here are the five Triple Crown quarterbacks, the seasons in which they gained and then relinquished that title and the team or teams they played for while holding the crown. In the case of each quarterback on the list before Brady, they retained the record after they had retired from playing