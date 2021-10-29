Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 29: Antonio Brown Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown in New Orleans on Sunday. Brown was the only player ruled out for Tampa Bay, while five players were given questionable designations.

The most promising of those players actually seems to be inside linebacker Lavonte David, who practiced in a full capacity on Friday for the first time since he was injured in the Miami game during Week Five. He'll go a long way in the sideline-to-sideline battle the Bucs will face with Saints running back Alvin Kamara on the opposite side.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman and Dee Delaney all have chances to play. Arians said earlier in the week that he expected Jason Pierre-Paul to play in New Orleans despite not practicing during the week, which Pierre-Paul himself confirmed. He followed the same model ahead of the Bears game, electing to take mental reps at practice as he works through a broken finger and torn labrum. Pierre-Paul also mentioned how excited he is to get after former teammate Jameis Winston on Sunday.

Winston won't have help from gadget quarterback Taysom Hill, who was ruled out along with three others, including guard Andrus Peat, for New Orleans. Wide receiver Deonte Harris is questionable and after participating fully all week, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will resume his battle with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans on Sunday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

CB Jamel Dean (shoulder/thumb) – Full Participation

TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Full Participation

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (elbow) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Did Not Participate

Saints

QB Taysom Hill (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT

G Andrus Peat (pectoral) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Payton Turner (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Dwayne Washington (neck) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Deonte Harris (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) – Full Participation