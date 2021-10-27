Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 27: Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman Limited

The Buccaneers got some good news when David, Gronkowski and Sherman returned to practice on Wednesday. 

Oct 27, 2021 at 04:28 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Tampa Bay saw the return of three key players to practice on Wednesday ahead of their divisional matchup with the Saints in New Orleans. Inside linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Richard Sherman were all back practicing in a limited capacity. For Gronk, it was the first time since Week Three he's been suited up with his teammates during the week. Getting David back could be instrumental against the Saints' offense and the depleted secondary can use all the help it can get – even if Sherman made a pretty good coach last week.

The only players that sat out entirely were wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is still dealing with an ankle sprain; cornerback Dee Delaney, who suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday's game against the Bears; outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who said on Wednesday he will likely operate as he did before the Chicago game and not practice while he's dealing with a broken finger and torn labrum, though should be ready to go for the game itself this weekend; and Ndamukong Suh, who Head Coach Bruce Arians said was dealing with a knee issue, though he didn't seem too concerned.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Limited Participation

CB Jamel Dean (shoulder/thumb) – Full Participation

CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Did Not Participate

TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Limited Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Limited Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (elbow) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Limited Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Did Not Participate

Saints

WR Deonte Harris (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

QB Taysom Hill (concussion) – Did Not Participate

CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) – Full Participation

G Andrus Peat (pectoral) – Did Not Participate

DE Payton Turner (calf) – Did Not Participate

RB Dwayne Washington (neck) – Did Not Participate

