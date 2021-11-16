Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Oof.

Nov 16, 2021
Carmen Vitali

After a loss to the Football Team in Washington, the Buccaneers have predictably fallen in the Power Rankings this week. The good news is, they didn't fall past seven in any of the major outlets and even USA Today still has them ranked in the Top 5.

Tampa Bay has lost their last two games, with a bye week in between, but now have the chance to get a win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at home. The Giants don't rank higher than 24 in any of the below outlets.

The good news is for the Buccaneers is that the rest of the NFC South is still middle of the pack, at best. The Saints rank as high as 11 but as low as 18. Experts seem to think with Cam Newton back under center for the Carolina Panthers (what year is it, seriously?) that the Panthers are a drastically improved team. They've climbed as high as 15 this week after ranking last in the NFC South for the last few weeks. Yes, behind the Falcons.

The Bucs will need some help after their win over the Giants if they want to get firmly back into the Top 5, though. The five teams currently occupying it don't seem to show signs of slowing down, with the Packers taking the top spot across the board.

See below for the full list of power rankings from the major outlets.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 6
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Titans, Cowboys, Cardinals, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (13), Panthers (19), Falcons (27)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Giants (24)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 7
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Titans, Bills, Cardinals, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (15), Falcons (23)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Giants (24)

USA Today

  • Rank: 5
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Cowboys, Titans, Cardinals, Buccaneers
  • NFC South: Panthers (17), Saints (18), Falcons (25)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Giants (26)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 7
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Cardinals, Titans, Cowboys, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (20), Falcons (25)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Giants (27)

ESPN

  • Rank: 7
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams
  • NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (17), Falcons (24)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Giants (27)

