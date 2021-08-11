Bucs' Offensive Depth Chart Takes First Crack at Running Back Order 

And here's a breakdown by position:

Quarterback – The Buccaneers have four quarterbacks in camp this year, with the three returning veterans joined by second-round rookie Kyle Trask. The team kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster last year and are likely to do so again, but Trask seems likely to bump one of the two backups to Tom Brady. Brady, of course, is entrenched as the starter.

Running Back – The Buccaneers kept four running backs on the regular-season roster last year and could do so again, but the last two will probably need to make some contributions on special teams. The depth in the backfield is rounded out by C.J. Prosise and Troymaine Pope. Both have been in the league since 2016 and have a decent amount of regular-season experience.

Wide Receiver – The Bucs' top four remain the same as last year with starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin backed up by Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller. Brown took most of the snaps in three-receiver sets after arriving at midseason in 2020 but Miller was the source of a string of big plays, including an enormous touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. Jaydon Mickens and Tyler Johnson occupy the fifth and sixth spots at the moment but have plenty of competition from rookie fourth-rounder Jaelon Darden, first-year man Travis Jonsen and others. Mickens and Darden are the top two competitors for the return job, as well, which could prompt the Bucs to go seven deep at receiver if possible.

Tight End – Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard occupy the two designated starting spots, though Howard is still working himself back into peak football shape after coming back from last year's Achilles tendon injury. Cameron Brate just returned from the PUP list and is listed second behind Howard. Young tight ends Codey McElroy and Tanner Hudson have taken a good amount of camp reps with Brate and Howard both missing time, and for the moment it appears that McElroy is ahead of Hudson in that pursuit. He is listed second behind Gronkowski and in front of Hudson.