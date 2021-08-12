Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Bolster O-Line Depth, Bring Back Earl Watford

Tampa Bay is bringing back a familiar face, signing versatile offensive lineman Earl Watford to the roster.

Aug 12, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

This season, the Buccaneers had already brought back all 22 starters from 2020's Super Bowl team – and then some. Add offensive lineman Earl Watford to the latter as Tampa Bay signed the James Madison product on Thursday.

Watford spent both the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Buccaneers, alternating between the active roster and practice squad. Prior to 2019, Watford had been in Arizona and played four years under Head Coach Bruce Arians while with the Cardinals.

Watford's strength is his versatility and his ability to fill multiple positions on the line as a depth player. Most of his playing time has come on the interior at guard, where he started four games for the Bucs in 2019.

As a corresponding move, the Buccaneers are waiving defensive tackle Sam Renner. The Minnesota product had been signed immediately following the 2020 season.

