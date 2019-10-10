Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 10: Zack Bailey, Alex Cappa, Jack Cichy, Demar Dotson and Breshad Perriman Will Not Travel to London

The Buccaneers travel to London today and not accompanying them will be injured players Zack Bailey (who suffered an injury in practice on Thursday), Alex Cappa, Jack Cichy, Demar Dotson and Breshad Perriman, all of which have not practiced this week.
As for the Panthers, running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice, with Head Coach Ron Rivera saying his lack of participation yesterday was more due to rest than anything.
Read below for the full injury report with game statuses for both teams:
Buccaneers
G Zack Bailey (foot/ankle) - Limited Participation
G Alex Cappa (forearm) – Did Not Participate
ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – Did Not Participate
T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
WR Chris Godwin (hip) –Full Participation
RB T.J. Logan (ankle) – Limited Participation
WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Full Participation
T Josh Wells (not injury related) –Full Participation
Panthers
LB/DE Mario Addison (rest) – Full Participation
LB/DE Brian Burns (wrist) – Full Participation
CB Donte Jackson (groin) – Full Participation
DB Natrell Jamerson (foot) – Did Not Participate
T Greg Little (concussion) – Did Not Participate
TE Chris Manhertz (concussion) – Full Participation
RB Christian McCaffrey (back) – Full Participation
DT Gerald McCoy (knee) – Full Participation
LB/DE Christian Miller (ankle) – Did Not Participate
QB Cam Newton (foot) – Did Not Participate
S Eric Reid (ankle) – Limited Participation
LB Shaq Thompson (ankle) – Limited Participation
G Trai Turner (ankle) – Did Not Participate
*Bold indicates change in status from previous day