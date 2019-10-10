Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 10: Zack Bailey, Alex Cappa, Jack Cichy, Demar Dotson and Breshad Perriman Will Not Travel to London

The Buccaneers travel to London today and not accompanying them will be injured players Zack Bailey (who suffered an injury in practice on Thursday), Alex Cappa, Jack Cichy, Demar Dotson and Breshad Perriman, all of which have not practiced this week.

As for the Panthers, running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice, with Head Coach Ron Rivera saying his lack of participation yesterday was more due to rest than anything.

Read below for the full injury report with game statuses for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Zack Bailey (foot/ankle) - Limited Participation

G Alex Cappa (forearm) – Did Not Participate

ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – Did Not Participate

T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Chris Godwin (hip) –Full Participation

RB T.J. Logan (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Full Participation

T Josh Wells (not injury related) –Full Participation

Panthers

LB/DE Mario Addison (rest) – Full Participation

LB/DE Brian Burns (wrist) – Full Participation

CB Donte Jackson (groin) – Full Participation

DB Natrell Jamerson (foot) – Did Not Participate

T Greg Little (concussion) – Did Not Participate

TE Chris Manhertz (concussion) – Full Participation

RB Christian McCaffrey (back) – Full Participation

DT Gerald McCoy (knee) – Full Participation

LB/DE Christian Miller (ankle) – Did Not Participate

QB Cam Newton (foot) – Did Not Participate

S Eric Reid (ankle) – Limited Participation

LB Shaq Thompson (ankle) – Limited Participation

G Trai Turner (ankle) – Did Not Participate