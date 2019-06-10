Bucs Partner with "On Location Experiences" to Offer Fan Travel Packages for the International Series in London

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that the organization has partnered with On Location Experiences ("On Location" or "OLE"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (NFL), to be the team's official travel partner for this season's International Series game in London. The game against the Carolina Panthers will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13th, 2019.

Fans will be able to follow the Buccaneers to London for a one-of-a-kind weekend packed with unique experiences and plenty of football. Official Fan Travel Packages, powered by PrimeSport, will include hotel accommodations, pre-game brunch, game tickets, guided tours, deluxe transportation, official souvenirs and more.

On Location is the premier experiential hospitality service providing NFL fans with expert planning and one-of-a-kind unique experiences. Package holders can see the best of London's landmarks and attractions on top of the famed double decker buses. These tours will conclude at Europe's tallest observation wheel, the London Eye, with stunning 360-degree views of London. Additional packages include a private dinner cruise down the River Thames with former NFL players, sailing past the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge, Shakespeare's Globe and more. On gameday, fans will enjoy a variety of pre-game activities before heading to their seats and watching the Buccaneers and Panthers kick off in an important NFC South division game.

More information on available packages and how to reserve your spot can be found on OLE's website https://nflonlocation.com/london/.