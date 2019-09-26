To Pass or to Run on First Down? That is the Question for Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich | Carmen Catches Up

Ah yes, that third down. The Bucs did ultimately end up settling for a field goal at the end of the drive. But on third-down-and-two against the league's 18th-ranked run defense, I'd probably run it, too. Regardless if you would or wouldn't, it's not an outlandish call.

"As an old saying of mine," Arians continued. "'You find a mud hole, you stomp all the water out of it before you go to the next one.' And we were stomping that water pretty good until that third-down call."

That drive ate up four-and-a-half minutes of clock. It also helped further enforce the run. The Giants went three-and-out in their next possession and the first play when the Bucs got the ball back was another run to Jones, which went for a gain of eight. In fact, the Bucs were faced with third-and-two in that series and elected to pass. It fell incomplete to tight end Cameron Brate and Tampa Bay punted.

"I just think it's such a positive when you're able to run the football, no matter if it's first down or what," quarterback Jameis Winston said. "The more effective we are and if we continue to be efficient, eventually it will open up some big play-action shots for us. But as long as we keep running the ball effectively, I'm happy."

It's all about going with what works, or stomping all the water of a mudhole, as Arians said. And it changes throughout the game. But since when is committing to the run a bad thing?