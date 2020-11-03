Bucs Remain Perfect at the Goal Line

On Monday night in Week Eight, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took four of their first six drives against the Giants into New York territory. All four died out at the 18-yard line or worse, and the net result was three field goals. The Bucs fell behind 14-9 and needed a rally to leave MetLife Stadium with a win and sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Fortunately, Tampa Bay's next two incursions into Giants territory went a little further, with the team earning a first-and-goal both times. And in that situation, the 2020 Buccaneers have been unstoppable.

First, a pass-interference call drawn by Jaydon Mickens against James Bradberry set the Bucs up with a first down at the Giants three-yard line midway through the third quarter. On first down, Tom Brady faked a handoff and threw across the middle to Rob Gronkowski for the go-ahead score. After the Giants had regained the lead with a field goal, the Bucs got another first-and-goal at the eight after a 25-yard catch by Cam Brate that had a personal foul tacked on the end. Brady again used play-action on first down and threw to Mike Evans, who made a diving catch in the end zone to put the Bucs up again with nine minutes to play.

Those were the 21st and 22nd goal-to-go situations the Buccaneers have faced in 2020 and, incredibly, they remain perfect in converting those into touchdowns. Here are the best goal-to-go teams in the NFL this year: