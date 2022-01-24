Bucs Slated to Pick 27th in First Round of 2022 Draft

The results of the NFL's Divisional Playoff Round this past weekend set four more teams into place in the 2022 draft order, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are slated to pick 27th in the first round this spring.

The final 14 spots in the draft order are partially determined by when teams are eliminated from the playoffs, and the teams that drop out in the Divisional Round get picks 25-28. Within that range, the order is determined by the teams' win-loss record during the regular season. The 11-6 Buffalo Bills got the 25th pick followed by the 12-5 Tennessee Titans at 26.

The Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers each finished the regular season with an NFL-best 13-4 record. Draft order ties are broken by teams' strength of schedule – that is, the combined winning percentage of their opponents the previous season. The team with the lower strength of schedule (SOS) gets the higher pick, and Tampa Bay's SOS was .467 compared to Green Bay's .479.

In successive rounds, the order between the two teams will flip back and forth, meaning the Buccaneers will have the 28th pick in the second round, the 27th pick in the third round, and so on. Tampa Bay owns its own picks in Rounds 1-5 and Round 7. The team traded its 2022 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets during the 2020 season in exchange for defensive lineman Steve McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round selection.

If the Buccaneers remain in that spot in the first round it will mark the first time they have ever made the 27th overall pick in the draft. This is also the first time Tampa Bay has been slotted in the final six spots of the first round in consecutive seasons. The Buccaneers picked Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka with the 32nd and final pick of the draft last year.

The Baltimore Ravens had the 27th pick in the first round of last year's draft and used it to select Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Batemen. Other notable 27th picks over the last decade include cornerback Tre'Davious White (Buffalo), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (Green Bay), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Houston) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (Baltimore).

Going back further, the 27th pick has produced the likes of wide receiver Roddy White, running back Larry Johnson and running back Neal Anderson. Perhaps the most famous 27th pick of all time, however, is Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.