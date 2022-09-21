Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Josh Wells, Gio Bernard to IR, Two Promoted from Practice Squad

T Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard have been placed on injured reserve and the Buccaneers have signed WR Kaylon Geiger and ILB Kenny Young to the active roster from the practice squad

Sep 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed tackle Josh Wells and running back Giovani Bernard on injured reserve on Wednesday due to injuries they suffered in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. The team immediately filled the open spots on the 53-man roster by promoting wide receiver Kaylon Geiger and inside linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad.

Wells started at left tackle against the Saints in place of an injured Donovan Smith (elbow) but left the game shortly before halftime with a calf ailment and was replaced by Brandon Walton. Bernard played five special teams snaps in the same contest, returning one kickoff for 14 yards, but left with an ankle injury. Both Wells and Bernard would be eligible to return to the active roster after missing a minimum of four games.

Geiger and Young also appeared in the Saints game after being elevated from the practice squad. Geiger played one snap on offense and seven on special teams while Young logged 17 special teams plays. Their promotions made room on the practice squad for the Wednesday additions of wide receiver Cole Beasley and tackle Justin Skule.

Wells has been the Buccaneers' primary reserve tackle for the past four seasons, recording nine starts in that span and seeing action at both right and left tackle. In his career, which started in Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he has played in 86 games with 18 starts.

Bernard signed with the Buccaneers in 2021 after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, then signed a new deal with the team this past offseason. He missed five games due to knee and shoulder injuries last season but contributed eight carries for 58 yards and 23 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Bernard did not log any snaps on offense during the first two games of the current season. In his career he has recorded 929 rushes for 3,755 yards and 22 touchdowns plus 365 receptions for 2,990 yards and 14 more scores.

Geiger (5-10, 180) joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in May. He played in all three preseason games and caught six passes for 54 yards. He also returned three kickoffs at an average of 22.7 yards per attempt. Geiger played one season at Texas Tech after transferring from Troy and caught 54 passes for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Young (6-1, 234) was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on September 5 after being released by the Raiders. He has played in 59 NFL games with 25 starts for the Rams, Ravens and Broncos. A fourth-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2018, Young has accumulated 186 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception. Last year he started all 13 games in which he appeared, splitting the season between Los Angeles and Denver.

