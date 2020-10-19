Bucs Play NFL's 'Cleanest' Game in 21 Years

One of the most surprising and encouraging numbers on the final stat sheet from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday was a zero. That's how many infractions the Buccaneers committed in the game, marking just the second time in franchise history that the team has made it through a whole game without incurring a single accepted penalty. The other occasion was 37 years ago, against Detroit on Dec. 18, 1983.

Given that Tampa Bay came into their Week Six game tied for the NFL "lead" with 42 penalties, playing a clean game with no flags was a major step in the right direction. If that was the only zero of note, it would still be worth celebration. As it turned out, however, the Buccaneers had two other significant goose-eggs to pair with that one, creating an accomplishment achieved by no other NFL team in more than two decades.

In addition to playing a penalty-free game, the Buccaneers also did not allow a single sack of quarterback Tom Brady and did not turn the ball over once. That made for the cleanest overall game any NFL team has played since 1999. In fact, it marked just the third time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that any team in the league had played an entire game without committing a penalty or a turnover and without allowing a sack.

NFL Games with Zero Turnovers, Zero Penalties, Zero Sacks, Since 1970

1. Minnesota at L.A. Rams, Nov. 19, 1972, Win 45-41

2. Indianapolis at Cleveland, Dec. 26, 1999, Win 29-28