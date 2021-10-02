Bucs Elevate CB Rashard Robinson, TE Codey McElroy for Patriots Game

For the second Saturday in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated a cornerback and a tight end from the practice squad to be eligible for the next day's game. It is a different tight end this time around, however.

The Buccaneers have bolstered two positions thinned by injuries by elevating cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Codey McElroy, taking advantage of a rule established in 2020 allowing teams to use up to two players from the practice squad for each game. Both are now eligible to play against the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday night. Robinson was also elevated last week along with tight end Deon Yelder and both got into the game against the Rams on special teams.

The Buccaneers will be without cornerback Jamel Dean and tight end Rob Gronkowski, both starters, on Sunday night. With starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting already on injured reserve, Tampa Bay was down to four available corners to face the Patriots: Carlton Davis, Ross Cockrell, Dee Delaney and the newly-signed Richard Sherman. Then Davis was downgraded to questionable for the game on Saturday due to his abdomen/ribs injury. Head Coach Bruce Arians said Sherman will be active for Sunday's game but suggested he was unlikely to see much action after just joining the team on Wednesday.

Thus the team made two moves to give them some cornerback depth on Sunday, elevating Robinson and signing veteran Pierre Desir off the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Robinson joined the Buccaneers' practice squad on September 21. Prior to coming to Tampa, Robinson spent the 2021 offseason with the Dallas Cowboys but was waived in mid-July. He has plenty of NFL experience, having appeared in 42 regular-season games with 18 starters for the Cowboys, Jets and 49ers.

McElroy has been with the Buccaneers for much of the last three seasons after originally signing to the practice squad in October of 2019. Most of that time has been spent on the practice squad but he was promoted to the active roster for the final two weeks of 2019, getting into one game and catching a 30-yard pass on his only target. He has also spent time with the Rams and Cowboys.