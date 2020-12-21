Bucs Release Two Receivers from Practice Squad, Keep Punter and Snapper

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released wide receivers Cyril Grayson and Josh Pearson from the practice squad on Monday. The moves were the end result of a number of maneuvers after punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long-snapper Zach Triner all landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

While those specialists were quarantined at home for the bulk of the week leading up to the Atlanta game, the Buccaneers made sure they had options at all three positions in case some combination of Pinion, Succop and Triner weren't available on Sunday. As it turned out, all three were cleared, returned to practice on Friday and were able to play in Atlanta. However, the Buccaneers still signed punter Dustin Colquitt and long-snapper Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad on Friday to be safe.

The Bucs created two open spots on that 16-man unit by elevating kicker Greg Joseph and guard Ted Larsen to the active roster, using a new rule in 2020 to make them available to play against the Falcons. Joseph actually ended up as a game-day inactive while Larsen was active but did not play in the game.

The terms of that new rule state that the elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad the day after the game without having to go through waivers. That meant the Buccaneers had to clear two spots in order to retain Joseph and Larsen.