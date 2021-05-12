Bucs' Three-Game Preseason is an All-AFC Slate

The Buccaneers are schedule to start their preseason with a home game for the first time since 2013, including last year's cancelled opener. They haven't had two home games to start a preseason since 2006.

All three of the AFC teams on the Bucs' 2021 August schedule are relatively frequent preseason opponents. This will be Tampa Bay's 15th preseason game against Cincinnati, its 11th against Tennessee and its 10th against Houston.

Tampa Bay is 9-5 all-time against Cincinnati in the preseason, the most recent meeting a 23-12 Bengals win at Paul Brown Stadium to start the 2017 slate. The Bucs also have a 7-3 record in the preseason against the Titans, having most recently defeated Tennessee on the road in Week Two of the 2018 warmup schedule. Tampa Bay played Houston in the preseason in the first nine years of the franchise's existence, beginning in 2002, and won seven of those games. The Bucs and Texans have not met in the preseason since 2010, however.