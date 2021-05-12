Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Three-Game Preseason is an All-AFC Slate

Though dates and times have not been assigned yet, the Buccaneers know they will be facing the Bengals, Titans and Texans in the newly-shortened preseason this August

May 12, 2021 at 07:40 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were originally scheduled to play four AFC teams during the 2020 preseason before those games were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, the Buccaneers have another all-AFC docket set for August but the preseason will only be three games long.

The three-game preseason is part of the NFL's new scheduling arrangement, which now includes 17 games during the regular season. The added 17th game is an interconference matchup for each team, with all of those contests being home games for the AFC teams this year, so every NFC team gets two home games during the preseason.

The Buccaneers will pay the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans during the preseason, on three straight Saturdays beginning August 14. Those games will be broadcast locally by WFLA-TV.

Here is Tampa Bay's 2021 preseason schedule (all times Eastern):

Table inside Article
Day Date Opponent Time Network
Sat. Aug. 14 Cincinnati 7:30 PM WFLA-TV
Sat. Aug. 21 Tennessee 7:30 PM WFLA-TV
Sat. Aug. 28 at Houston 8:00 PM WFLA-TV

The Buccaneers are schedule to start their preseason with a home game for the first time since 2013, including last year's cancelled opener. They haven't had two home games to start a preseason since 2006.

All three of the AFC teams on the Bucs' 2021 August schedule are relatively frequent preseason opponents. This will be Tampa Bay's 15th preseason game against Cincinnati, its 11th against Tennessee and its 10th against Houston.

Tampa Bay is 9-5 all-time against Cincinnati in the preseason, the most recent meeting a 23-12 Bengals win at Paul Brown Stadium to start the 2017 slate. The Bucs also have a 7-3 record in the preseason against the Titans, having most recently defeated Tennessee on the road in Week Two of the 2018 warmup schedule. Tampa Bay played Houston in the preseason in the first nine years of the franchise's existence, beginning in 2002, and won seven of those games. The Bucs and Texans have not met in the preseason since 2010, however.

