Bucs Promote Jeremiah Ledbetter, Waive Jack Cichy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed second-year defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived third-year linebacker Jack Cichy.

Ledbetter was on the Buccaneers' practice squad the entire season before his promotion. However, he did appear in one game, getting 24 defensive snaps of action in the team's Week Six win over Green Bay, the first game after defensive lineman Vita Vea was lost to injured reserve. Ledbetter played in that contest after being elevated from the practice squad under the new rule allowing up to two players to be elevated for game day each week. He finished the game with two tackles and one quarterback hit.

Ledbetter also played one game for the Buccaneers in 2018 after a December promotion from the practice squad. He had one tackle as a reserve against Atlanta in the Bucs' season finale. Formerly a sixth-round pick by Detroit in 2017, Ledbetter played in all 16 games as a rookie for the Lions, recording 14 tackles, 0.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

Ledbetter spent most of the 2018 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad but was waived with an injury settlement at the end of the 2019 preseason. He spent three weeks on Baltimore's practice squad in October of last season, then returned to Tampa after being released by the Ravens. He finished the season on the Bucs' practice squad and landed back on that unit to start the 2020 campaign.

Cichy was a sixth-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2018. He played in 15 games over three seasons in Tampa, including the first five this year, but he spent extensive time on injured reserve in each of those campaigns. This year, he was on I.R. for six weeks due to a hamstring ailment before being activated last Saturday. He was inactive for Sunday's game against Kansas City.