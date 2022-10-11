Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Promote OLB Genard Avery to Active Roster

Former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert took his spot on the practice squad

Oct 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers filled an opening on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by promoting from within, signing fifth-year outside linebacker Genard Avery off their own practice squad. The open spot was created on Monday when inside linebacker Kenny Young was released.

The Buccaneers also filled the practice squad spot vacated by Avery, signing former Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker Ulysees Gilbert.

Avery signed with the Buccaneers in late August and eventually landed on the practice squad to start the season. He was elevated to the active roster for the season-opening win at Dallas, seeing action on 16 special teams snaps.

Both Avery and Gilbert started training camp with the Steelers this summer before eventually being released. Avery (6-0, 248) had signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in March after two-and-a-half seasons in Philadelphia. Avery began his NFL career in Cleveland as a fifth-round pick out of Memphis in the 2018 draft. He played in 18 games with five starts for the Browns before being traded to the Eagles in late November of 2019.

Avery's largest share of playing time came last season in Philadelphia when he started 12 of the 16 games in which he played, primarily lining up as the strongside linebacker in a 4-3 front. He contributed 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two quarterback hits. Overall he has played in 54 regular season games with 17 starts, amassing 101 tackes, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 24 QB hits, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Gilbert (6-0, 230) was a sixth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 draft. He spent time on injured reserve in each of his first two seasons but got into all 17 games for Pittsburgh last year and contributed 15 tackles. He helped the Steelers upset the Buffalo Bills in Week One by recovering the ball after a blocked punt and returning it nine yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Gilbert played his college ball at Akron.

The promotion of Avery gives the Buccaneers five outside linebackers on the active roster, as he joins starters Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and reserves Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib.

