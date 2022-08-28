Tom Brady Sharp in Preseason Tune-Up

At the end of an abbreviated preseason and an interrupted training camp, Tom Brady played 10 snaps on Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was enough.

"It was good to get out there with the guys and see what we could do," said Brady after his one drive at the helm led to a 66-yard field goal drive to start the game. "There's a long way to go. Preseason's over and we've got to start putting it together for the regular season. It's going to be a big challenge for us."

Brady completed six of his eight throws for 44 yards, and one of his two misses was an on-target drop. He targeted seven different players on the drive while working primarily out of the shotgun in a hurry-up attack. Head Coach Todd Bowles said the decision to go no-huddle on Brady's one tune-up drive of the preseason was to try to head off the blitz and allow the ball to be distributed to a number of different targets.

"Try to get all of our plays in in a row," said Bowles. "I think if you go up-tempo to start the game in the preseason they're less likely to try to pressure you. We wanted to get everybody involved early. In practice we do it but we needed to do it in a game, get the feel, so everybody can think and play at the time and not have time to just sit there and mull it over."

Brady converted a fourth-and-three near midfield with a particularly hurried play, getting his team to the line and firing a quick slant to Tyler Johnson for 10 yards. On the next play he hooked up with one of his new targets in Tampa, long-time Falcons star Julio Jones. Jones, who still has plenty of speed to worry a cornerback on the outside, ran hard down the right sideline before quickly cutting back to create space for Brady's 20-yard strike. That play got the Bucs in position for Ryan Succop's 30-yard field goal.

Since Jones just signed with the Buccaneers at the beginning of training camp and was initially brought along slowly, Brady hasn't had an extensive amount of playing time with his newest target.

"Julio's really easy to have chemistry with," he said. "He's an elite wide receiver in the NFL. I've had opportunities for me to play with Mike [Evans], Chris [Godwin], Julio, Antonio [Brown], Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Troy Brown, David Patten, it's really amazing…amongst many other guys, too, tight ends like Gronk and Ben Watson. I've been very blessed in my football career to play with a lot of amazing players that have elevated me personally and professionally to be the best I can be."

Brady also got reacquainted on Saturday night with Mike Evans and hopes that in the coming days he'll be sharing the practice field with Chris Godwin and Russell Gage, both of whom are recovering from injuries.

"I think we've all been working on different things," said Brady. "But being out there with obviously Julio and Mike, hopefully Chris can be out there, hopefully Russ will be out there. The tight ends and backs have both done a good job. We've had some injuries with the line and so forth, which we're dealing with, but we'll try to put together a good unit to go out there and compete. We've got two weeks 'til the first game, playing against a really good opponent in Dallas and it's going to be a big test for us."

Brady did not play in the team's first two preseason games, as the reduction of the NFL's preseason slate from four games to three has changed how most teams involve their starters in August action. He also left the team in the middle of the month on an excused and pre-planned absence that eventually amounted to 11 days. Brady returned to the practice field on Monday of the Colts week and had no difficulty getting back into rhythm. That showed on Saturday night, as well.