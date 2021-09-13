Tom Brady Is Mr. 300 and Mr. 100

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett recorded the Buccaneers' only sack of the night on Thursday, a big play that helped keep Dallas from tacking on points just before halftime. Barrett narrowly missed another sack on the very next play when he chased Dak Prescott out of bounds for a gain of one yard. Barrett has rapidly climbed up the Bucs' all-time sack chart since arriving as a free agent in 2019 and is now ninth on that list, right behind a current teammate.