Bucs Re-Sign Safety Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper spent most of the 2021 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad. He will get another shot to make the Buccaneers' active roster in 2022.

Tampa Bay has re-signed Cooper, this time to a reserve/futures contract that takes effect in 2022. He is the 16th player the team has signed since its season came to an end with a Divisional Round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on January 23. The first 10 were members of the Bucs' practice squad at season's end; five more were added this past Monday.

Cooper actually did make the Buccaneers' 53-man roster to start the 2021 season, but he was inactive for the season opener and was then released and re-signed to the practice squad. He remained on that unit for all but the last two games of the regular season and the Bucs' two-game playoff run. Cooper originally signed with Tampa Bay just before the start of its 2021 training camp.