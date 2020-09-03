Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Release DL Kyle Love

Tampa Bay moved closer to Saturday's deadline for reducing the roster to 53 players by releasing veteran DL Kyle Love, who had signed with the team on August 16

Sep 03, 2020 at 07:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

200816_KZ_Practice_0027
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 16, 2020 - Defensive lineman Kyle Love #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 11 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to pare their 80-man camp roster down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. They now have one fewer decision to make.

On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers announced that they had released veteran defensive lineman Kyle Love, who spent a little over two weeks in the team's training camp. Tampa Bay signed Love, who had played the previous six seasons in Carolina, on August 16.

Love's release reduced the Bucs' roster to 80 players just a few days before the league-wide round of cuts to produce regular-season rosters. As such, the Buccaneers may not immediately move to fill that spot, given that they have to make 26 more cuts by Saturday.

Even after Thursday's move, the Bucs appear to have good depth at the interior defensive line positions. Behind the starting three of Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Will Gholston, the Bucs have camp standout Rakeem Nunez-Roches as well as sixth-round draft pick Khalil Davis, 2019 holdovers Patrick O'Connor and Jeremiah Ledbetter and undrafted rookie Benning Potoa'e.

Love first broke into the NFL with the Patriots and played three seasons in New England before ending up with the Panthers. He has played in 115 games with 32 starts and has 148 career tackles and 15.0 sacks.

Related Content

Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop
news

Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay has added a new candidate to its kicker competition, signing 12th-year veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who has made 82.2% of his 287 career field goal attempts
Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line
news

Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line

The Buccaneers have signed former Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley, who has made 70 career NFL starts, including 51 in Bruce Arians' offense
Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back
news

Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back

Thinned a bit at wide receiver and punt returner by injuries, the Buccaneers have re-signed first-year WR Spencer Schnell, who had been waived just prior to training camp
Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR
news

Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR

WR John Franklin and RB T.J. Logan will miss the 2020 season after suffering leg injuries in training camp practices last week
Defensive lineman Kyle Love (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Bucs Sign Veteran DL Kyle Love

The Bucs have added ninth-year defensive lineman Kyle Love, who played the last five seasons with Carolina and eventually entered the league with Tom Brady's Patriots in 2010
Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen
news

Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay's roster stands at 79 players after the waiver of undrafted rookie WR Travis Jonsen with an injury designation on Monday
Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85
news

Bucs Activate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Jaydon Mickens is back for a second stint with the team
Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves
news

Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

Rookie RB Raymond Calais can join his teammates in training camp after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list…The Bucs also waived two players and placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list
Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense
news

Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense

The Buccaneers have a deep backfield to match their talented group of pass-catchers after signing veteran RB LeSean McCoy, the NFL's leader in yards from scrimmage since 2009
Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster
news

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster

The Buccaneers waived three players on Friday evening, including receivers Jaydon Mickens and Spencer Schnell and undrafted rookie OLB Nasir Player
Buccaneers Place RBs Calais, Ware on Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Buccaneers Place RBs Calais, Ware on Reserve/COVID-19 List

RBs Raymond Calais and Aca'Cedric Ware have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons

Advertising