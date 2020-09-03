Bucs Release DL Kyle Love

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to pare their 80-man camp roster down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. They now have one fewer decision to make.

On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers announced that they had released veteran defensive lineman Kyle Love, who spent a little over two weeks in the team's training camp. Tampa Bay signed Love, who had played the previous six seasons in Carolina, on August 16.

Love's release reduced the Bucs' roster to 80 players just a few days before the league-wide round of cuts to produce regular-season rosters. As such, the Buccaneers may not immediately move to fill that spot, given that they have to make 26 more cuts by Saturday.

Even after Thursday's move, the Bucs appear to have good depth at the interior defensive line positions. Behind the starting three of Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Will Gholston, the Bucs have camp standout Rakeem Nunez-Roches as well as sixth-round draft pick Khalil Davis, 2019 holdovers Patrick O'Connor and Jeremiah Ledbetter and undrafted rookie Benning Potoa'e.