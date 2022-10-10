Bucs Release ILB Kenny Young

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened a spot on their 53-man roster on Monday by releasing fifth-year inside linebacker Kenny Young. There was no immediate announcement on a corresponding move to fill that spot.

Young spent three weeks on the active roster after being promoted from the practice squad on September 21. He had been signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on September 5 and was later elevated in Week Two to play against the New Orleans Saints.

Thus, Young played in each of the last four games, seeing action exclusively on special teams. He logged a total of 70 special teams snaps in that span and contributed one tackle assist.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Young has played 63 games with 25 starts for the Ravens, Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos. His career totals include 196 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and four forced fumbles. Young started all 13 games in which he played in 2021, seven with the Rams and six with the Broncos sandwiched around a midseason trade.