Bucs Release Punter Bradley Pinion

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer released veteran punter Bradley Pinion on Wednesday, ending his three-year tenure with the team. Pinion originally signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 after spending his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Pinion's departure was widely expected after the Buccaneers used a fourth-round draft pick on Georgia punter Jake Camarda in April. Tampa Bay also has second-year punter Sterling Hofrichter on the roster and Head Coach Todd Bowles said during the team's minicamp that it would not take three punters into training camp. The release of Pinion opens up one spot on the 90-man camp roster.

Pinion punted 56 times for the Buccaneers in 2021, recording a gross average of 42.5 yards and a net average of 38.9 yards. He placed 23 punts inside the 20 and hit two touchbacks. Pinion also handled kickoff duties for Tampa Bay and recorded a touchback on 79.8% of his kicks. Overall in three seasons as a Buccaneer, he averaged 43.6 yards per punt with a net of 39.1. His 85.3% touchback percentage on kickoffs led the NFL in that span and he set a single-season record in 2019 with 88 kickoff touchbacks.

Pinion first entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in 2015. Overall, he has played in 111 regular-season games and has recorded a career gross punting average of 43.7 yards.