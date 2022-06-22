Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Release Punter Bradley Pinion

With the punting baton likely passing to fourth-round draft pick Jake Camarda, the Buccaneers have released veteran punter Bradley Pinion after three seasons with the team

Jun 22, 2022
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer released veteran punter Bradley Pinion on Wednesday, ending his three-year tenure with the team. Pinion originally signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 after spending his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Pinion's departure was widely expected after the Buccaneers used a fourth-round draft pick on Georgia punter Jake Camarda in April. Tampa Bay also has second-year punter Sterling Hofrichter on the roster and Head Coach Todd Bowles said during the team's minicamp that it would not take three punters into training camp. The release of Pinion opens up one spot on the 90-man camp roster.

Pinion punted 56 times for the Buccaneers in 2021, recording a gross average of 42.5 yards and a net average of 38.9 yards. He placed 23 punts inside the 20 and hit two touchbacks. Pinion also handled kickoff duties for Tampa Bay and recorded a touchback on 79.8% of his kicks. Overall in three seasons as a Buccaneer, he averaged 43.6 yards per punt with a net of 39.1. His 85.3% touchback percentage on kickoffs led the NFL in that span and he set a single-season record in 2019 with 88 kickoff touchbacks.

Pinion first entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in 2015. Overall, he has played in 111 regular-season games and has recorded a career gross punting average of 43.7 yards.

Camarda was selected with the 133rd overall pick in the 2022 draft, representing the highest pick the Buccaneers had invested in the punter position since 1988. At Georgia, he averaged 45.8 yards per punt over four seasons, including a 46.7-yard mark on 144 punts over his final three seasons. The Georgia native showed off both his leg strength and his touch by hitting 67 punts of over 50 yards and 17 of over 60 yards but also downing 70 punts inside the 20. He also handled kickoffs for the Bulldogs and is expected to inherit that role with the Buccaneers, as well.

