Bucs' Release Week 18 Depth Chart: Rookies Otton and White Move to the Front

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Included in that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Deven Thompkins

WR: Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman

LT: Donovan Smith, Brandon Walton

LG: Nick Leverett, Luke Goedeke

C: Robert Hainsey, John Molchon

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Tristan Wirfs

TE: Cade Otton, Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph, Ko Kieft

WR: Julio Jones, Scotty Miller

QB: Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

RB: Rachaad White, Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard

The Buccaneers made adjustments at two positions on offense that reflect the reality of recent snap counts and starting lineups, and both involved 2022 draft picks. Third-round pick Rachaad White has started the last seven games at running back and is now listed first at the position, with Leonard Fournette next. In this case, that's mainly housekeeping, because the two backs remain in a very even split that can tilt one way or the other depending on game situations and whether one has a "hot hand." In a Week 16 win in Arizona, Fournette played 49 offensive snaps to 29 for White; this past Sunday against Carolina, White had a slightly higher snap share, 39 to 36.

The other change was at tight end, where rookie fourth-rounder Cade Otton has had the highest share of snaps at the position in every game since Week Four. That included Sunday's win over the Panthers, which he started in a two-TE set with fellow rookie Ko Kieft, stayed on the field for 68 of a possible 78 snaps and was targeted six times in the passing game. Kieft drew 23 snaps and one target. Cameron Brate, now listed second behind Otton, was actually a healthy inactive in Week 17, with Kyle Rudolph getting the active spot instead. Rudolph played 11 snaps but wasn't targeted.

Julio Jones started the game alongside Mike Evans in what was clearly a lineup designed for a specific play, because Chris Godwin was healthy and eventually played 66 snaps. Jones started for the second week in a row but once again it was Russell Gage who saw the most action as the third receiver. In fact, the two have had nearly identical snap counts the last two weeks – 43 for Gage and 22 for Jones in Arizona; 42 for Gage and 22 for Jones against the Panthers. Gage had three targets to two for Jones on Sunday.

The Buccaneers have also shifted reserve lineman Brandon Walton to the spot behind Donovan Smith at left tackle. He had previously been listed behind Shaq Mason at right guard. This was necessary after Josh Wells was placed on injured reserve last week, leaving no backups at either tackle position on the depth chart. Smith returned to action after missing one game with a foot injury and took every offensive snap. On Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles said Smith "looked healthier yesterday than he's looked in a while."

DEFENSE

DL: Akiem Hicks, Pat O'Connor

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Deadrin Senat

DL: William Gholston, Logan Hall

OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Carl Nassib

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt

ILB: Lavonte David, J.J. Russell

OLB: Anthony Nelson

CB: Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Anthony Chesley

CB: Carlton Davis, Zyon McCollum

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Logan Ryan, Dee Delaney

S: Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal

The overtime work continues for outside linebackers Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. With injuries wiping out the Bucs' depth at the position, both had played every defensive snap in the previous two games. In Week 17, Nelson once again stayed on the field for the entire defensive effort while Tryon-Shoyinka came off for just one of the 66 snaps. Both made an impact, with Nelson getting a blind-side sack and a key forced fumble for the second game in a row and Tryon-Shoyinka racking up a career-high seven solo tackles plus a quarterback hit.

Vita Vea also returned from injury – he missed two games with a calf strain – but the Buccaneers used a healthy rotation along the defensive line. Vea was one of six defensive linemen who logged snaps in the game, including five who played 2 or more. Akiem Hicks led the way with 44 plays, two-thirds of the team's total, and was disruptive on multiple occasions, including two batted passes. Rookie Logan Hall got 23 snaps, his second-highest total in any game since Week Eight.

Starting safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards played 100% and 95% of the defensive snaps, respectively, but because the Panthers' offense played two-thirds of the game with three receivers on the field, there was plenty of work for safety Logan Ryan, as well. Ryan drew 41 of the 66 snaps as Winfield spent much of the game in the slot. It was from that position that he blitzed off the left edge of the offense in the second quarter and recorded his fourth sack of the season.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting started his third game in a row, this time covering for an injured Carlton Davis after two games playing in place of an injured Jamel Dean. Dean returned to action in Week 17 and both he and Murphy-Bunting played every defensive snap. Murphy-Bunting continues to take advantage of his recent opportunity to play, in this game snaring the team's lone interception and also forcing a fumble and breaking up another pass in the end zone.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Ryan Succop

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Scotty Miller

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White, Giovani Bernard

Rookie inside linebacker J.J. Russell, who was elevated from the practice squad the maximum number of three times before being promoted to the active roster last week, continues to be a core member on special teams. He, fellow 'backer K.J. Britt and rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum each played a team-high 22 special teams snaps in Week 17. McCollum had two of the Bucs' special teams tackles; punter Jake Camarda had the third. Of course, Camarda's game will be remembered instead for his remarkable play to save a botched punt that could have cost the Bucs' their division-clinching victory.