Bucs' Release Week 9 Depth Chart: Julio Jones Steps In as Third Receiver

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Included in that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Jaelon Darden

WR: Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman

LT: Donovan Smith, Josh Wells

LG: Luke Goedeke, Nick Leverett

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Shaq Mason, Brandon Walton

RT: Tristan Wirfs, Fred Johnson

TE: Cameron Brate, Cade Otton, Kyle Rudolph, Ko Kieft

WR: Russell Gage, Scotty Miller

QB: Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

RB: Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Buccaneers currently have seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster but generally try to keep six of them active on game day. So far, choosing which six to play and which one to sit hasn't been difficult for the coaching staff due to persistent injuries to the position.

That was the case again in Week Seven, when the Buccaneers were without Russell Gage for the first time due to a hamstring injury but did have Julio Jones available on game day for the first time in four weeks. Jones, who has been managing a knee injury for most of the season, was on the field against Baltimore for a season-high 39 offensive snaps, or 57% of the total.

The Buccaneers list three starting receiver spots on their depth chart, with those lines filled by Gage, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. That also creates three places to list a second receiver, and that designation is shared by Jones, Miller and Perriman. However, Miller and Perriman were both active in Week Eight and it was still Jones who got the most snaps. Miller saw action on 20 plays and Perriman got five. Thus, Jones was the main choice as the third receiver when the Bucs went into "11" personnel, joining Mike Evans (94%) and Chris Godwin (90%).

With Cameron Brate still sidelined by a neck injury, rookie Cade Otton continues to be on the field for the overwhelming majority of the Bucs' offensive plays. In fact, Otton's 62 plays and 91% rep share in Week Eight were his second-highest totals from any game so far this season.

The Buccaneers made a slight change to how their offensive linemen are arranged on the depth chart in Week Nine. Nick Leverett, who made his first NFL start and played all 68 snaps against Baltimore, has been slid from the spot behind center Robert Hainsey to the one behind Luke Goedeke. Leverett got the start because Goedeke was out with a foot injury; there's a good chance Goedeke will miss at least one more game, but it's not yet clear who will get the start when both are healthy. With Goedeke out, Brandon Walton becomes the primary interior-line reserve that is active on game days.

DEFENSE

DL: Akiem Hicks, Pat O'Connor

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Deadrin Senat

DL: William Gholston, Logan Hall

OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Carl Nassib

ILB: Devin White

ILB: Lavonte David, Olakunle Fatukasi

OLB: Anthony Nelson, Genard Avery

CB: Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB: Carlton Davis, Zyon McCollum

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Dee Delaney

S: Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal, Nolan Turner

The Buccaneers were forced to make one change on their list of defensive starters when outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the Thursday night game. The depth chart suggests that Anthony Nelson would slide up into a starting spot, and indeed Head Coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that this would be the case. Nelson has been playing 30% of the snaps this season but is likely now to shoot up to around the 75% usage that Barrett had before his injury.

The Buccaneers are back to a depth chart of four OLBs, as they were featuring earlier in the season before Genard Avery was promoted from the practice squad. Avery did not log a defensive snap in Week Eight but got on the field for a total of seven plays in the previous two games. With Barrett out, Avery is likely to see an increase in his playing time, as well, particularly if the coaches continue to rotate their four OLBs in a pair of discrete two-men units.

The Bucs also had an addition to their defensive depth chart, though is room for another one. Rookie safety Nolan Turner, who was promoted to the active roster on Thursday before the game, has been added as a third man on the second safety line, behind Mike Edwards and Keanu Neal. Dee Delaney, who has played both slot corner and safety while injuries have decimated the secondary in recent weeks, continues to be listed at safety, behind Antoine Winfield, Jr.

With Winfield out with a concussion and Logan Ryan on injured reserve, Keanu Neal made his second start and played all 76 defensive snaps. Delaney was the primary nickel back and was on the field for just over half the plays, with 39 snaps.

Up front, the Bucs could be getting powerful lineman Akiem Hicks back soon. Hicks missed his sixth straight game due to a foot injury but did get in some practice work for the first time since Week Two. Hicks was initially listed as questionable on the Bucs' Week Eight injury report before being downgraded to out on the day of the game.

In the middle of the defense, Lavonte David and Devin White continue to take every snap. However, the inside linebacker position remains thin with K.J. Britt on injured reserve. Rookie J.J. Russell was elevated for the Ravens game to provide depth but reverted back to the practice squad afterward. As noted, the Buccaneers have an open roster spot at the moment and could use it in the coming days to add depth to either the inside or outside linebacker positions.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Ryan Succop

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Jaelon Darden, Scotty Miller

KR: Rachaad White, Jaelon Darden