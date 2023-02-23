Rondé Barber Took 'Uncommon' Path to Canton

When Rondé Barber was notified by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in late January that he had been selected for induction with the Class of 2023 – roughly three weeks before this would be announced to the rest of the world – he did the things you would expect. He cried a little, he says, and hugged his wife Claudia and the close friends who were present. Before long, he called his twin brother Tiki, who also had a fantastic NFL career as a running back, to give him the news.

What was the first thing Barber said when he got the news? "Finally."

"It took me a long time to get to where I am, but I truly believed that I was going to get there, so it wasn't a surprise," said Barber on Tuesday, speaking after taking part in the Valspar Championship Media Day at the Innisbrook Resort. Barber got the necessary votes for enshrinement in his sixth year of eligibility and his third as a finalist. It wasn't the longest wait an eventuall Hall of Famer has endured – his teammate, John Lynch, got in during his seventh consecutive year as a finalist – but it took a while for the full weight of his career to come to bear on the voters.

"I don't think I was expected to be a Hall of Famer, going back to … 1997 when I wasn't playing," he said. "But 15 years on, it turned itself into a pretty good career. I'm glad that that journey is over. I was a third-round draft pick, not high expectations. I didn't match up to what Donnie Abraham did the year before as a rookie. But [it was] perseverance and hard work and, really, dedication to being uncommon."

Longtime Bay area sportswriter Ira Kaufman was the one tasked with presenting Barber's case to the Hall of Fame Selection Committee yet again this year and Barber praised Kaufman for getting him "over the finish line" this time. Barber brought up the idea of his "uncommon" career quite a bit when mulling things over with Kaufman before presentation day.

"I did things uncommon to the position and ended up being special," he said. "There was a lot that went into that and I'm glad that it's now being appreciated.

"They say a lot about how I defined the position and brought nickel corner into the modern game, but those guys were there. Aeneas Williams was that guy before me. He didn't do it like I did it, but it was very similar. I just had great production out of that position. Nobody had that type of production before me; really nobody's had it after me yet. The game has changed a little bit. There's a lot more opportunities for guys to do it."

Barber had trouble getting on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie in 1997, in stark contrast to the five-interception season Abraham had produced in 1996 as another third-round pick. He played in one regular season game, which didn't go particularly well, then took over as the nickel corner for the Buccaneers' second playoff game at the end of the '97 season. He was in the lineup to start the 1998 campaign, however, and never missed another game before retiring at the end of the 2012 season. In all he would play in 241 games with 232 starts, including an NFL-record 200 straight starts at cornerback. He never missed a game due to injury.

Barber became a starter midway through his second year in the NFL and soon began playing a dual role that would define his career and make him stand out among his peers. He would play outside cornerback in the Buccaneers' base defensive package, then move into the slot when the team went to a nickel. If he didn't exactly define the current nickel corner position he certainly demonstrated for many, many years how impactful it could be. Teams now actively look for difference-makers at that position.

Barber kept at it long enough to rack up 47 interceptions and 28 sacks, which makes him to this point the only 40/25 player in NFL history. He also ranks fourth in league annals with 14 non-offensive touchdowns. Those are very uncommon numbers. So are his 232 starts, which are third all-time among defensive backs behind fellow Hall of Famers Darrell Green (258) and Charles Woodson (251).

"Being able to do it for 15 years and not miss a game, that should say something," said Barber. "I think it finally did."

What is also uncommon is the deep representation the Buccaneers' legendary defense of the second half of the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s now has in the Hall of Fame. In addition to Barber and Lynch, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks also have bronze busts in Canton. Those four formed the nucleus of a defense that landed in the top 10 of the NFL's defensive rankings for nine straight years, including top five in seven of them.

Those four Hall of Fame selections matches the total for the famed Steel Curtain defense in Pittsburgh and is more than the 1985 Bears (three) or 2000 Ravens (two) can boast. The Buccaneers perfected the Cover Two portion of their defensive scheme to such a degree that it is now widely referred to as the "Tampa Two."

"I think our group, we're respected," said Barber. "I mean, not many teams have a defense named after them. When Tony [Dungy] and Monte [Kiffin] put that defense together it was nothing new. It had been going in the '70s. But we perfected it. We had Shelton Quarles and Hardy Nickerson running through the middle of a Cover Two, and that turned into Tampa Two, but that took great players to be able to play that defense as much as we did, especially Derrick and I and underneath coverage and having great rush men like Warren and Simeon [Rice], who should also be in consideration for the Hall of Fame. There's our fifth right there. There's a reason why our defense was so good for 10 years and I think it's reflected now in our four Hall of Famers."

Barber has already been "fitted" for his bronze bust, which soon will be fashioned so that it can join 370 others in the most famous display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He'll be down the wall a bit from his fellow former Buccaneers – Sapp, Brooks, Lynch and Lee Roy Selmon. When he checks out those other Buccaneer busts, he'll be seeing them for the first time. He has been to Canton a half-dozen times, including when the Buccaneers played the Hall of Fame game in 1998, but he has never passed through the museum's doors. That was no accident.