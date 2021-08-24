Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop Placed on COVID List Among Tuesday Roster Moves

The Bucs have placed kicker Ryan Succop on the reserve/COVID-19 list after his positive test Tuesday…In addition, T Chidi Okeke was waived/injured and RB Troymaine Pope landed on injured reserve

Aug 24, 2021 at 04:10 PM
Scott Smith

Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Tuesday, Head Coach Bruce Arians revealed that veteran kicker Ryan Succop had tested positive for COVID-19. Later in the afternoon, Succop was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he will be unavailable to kick in Saturday's preseason finale in Houston but should be cleared by the start of the regular season.

The Buccaneers also waived/injured first-year tackle Chidi Okeke, a move that was necessary to meet Tuesday's new roster limit of 80 players. The team had trimmed its roster to that number with five cuts on Sunday but had subsequently added tackle Jonathan Hubbard on Monday.

Finally, the Bucs placed running back Troymaine Pope on injured reserve. One of the five players waived on Sunday, Pope reverted to Tampa Bay's I.R. list after clearing waivers.

Succop played in each of the first two preseason games and made his only field goal attempt, a 49-yarder against Tennessee last Sunday. Last season, including the playoffs, Succop made 37 of his 40 field goal tries and set a team record with 136 points during the regular season. Undrafted rookie Jose Borregales will handle the Buccaneers' kicking duties in Houston; he has not yet attempted a field goal or extra point this preseason.

