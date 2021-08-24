Ryan Succop Placed on COVID List Among Tuesday Roster Moves

Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Tuesday, Head Coach Bruce Arians revealed that veteran kicker Ryan Succop had tested positive for COVID-19. Later in the afternoon, Succop was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he will be unavailable to kick in Saturday's preseason finale in Houston but should be cleared by the start of the regular season.

The Buccaneers also waived/injured first-year tackle Chidi Okeke, a move that was necessary to meet Tuesday's new roster limit of 80 players. The team had trimmed its roster to that number with five cuts on Sunday but had subsequently added tackle Jonathan Hubbard on Monday.

Finally, the Bucs placed running back Troymaine Pope on injured reserve. One of the five players waived on Sunday, Pope reverted to Tampa Bay's I.R. list after clearing waivers.