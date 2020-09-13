Bucs-Saints Inactives: Mike Evans Gets the Go-Ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 2:55 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week One contest at the Louisiana Superdome. The biggest news for the visiting team was that starting wide receiver ﻿Mike Evans﻿ was cleared to play after missing most of the practice week with a hamstring strain.

The Buccaneers had to declare either seven or eight players inactive on Sunday after elevating wide receiver Cyril Grayson and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad on Saturday. By using this option introduced by the new CBA in March, Tampa Bay expanded its roster for Sunday's game to 55 players, of which they were allowed to keep 48 active as long as that included eight offensive linemen. The Buccaneers chose that option; had they only kept seven offensive linemen active they would have had to deactivate eight players to get down to 47 eligible for the game.

Evans was the only question mark for the Buccaneers as they headed into the first weekend of the 2020 season. His only practice-field work during the week was some individual drills on Friday, after which he was initially designated as "doubtful" for Sunday's game on the official injury report. However, Evans was upgraded to "questionable" on Saturday and then demonstrated before the game that he was ready go play.

The Saints will be without three players due to injuries, including two who are listed as starters on the team's official depth chart: defensive end Marcus Davenport and rookie guard/center Cesar Ruiz. Both Davenport (elbow) and Ruiz (ankle) were ruled out on Friday, but safety P.J. Williams was considered questionable after suffering a midweek hamstring injury. Williams will be inactive Sunday.