Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 11: Mike Evans Doubtful

We haven't gotten much clarification on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans as far as his status for Sunday's game as he receives an official 'doubtful' designation. Evans was upgraded as he practiced for the first time this week on Friday in a limited capacity but Head Coach Bruce Arians classified him as a game-time decision. They're going to see if he's sore tomorrow in order to make their decision.

The rest of the injury report for Tampa Bay was good news, with four other players upgraded to full participation, including outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who had an off day yesterday. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was added to the injury report on a maintenance day. All players are expected to be available for Sunday's game.

The Saints did not receiver good news in the trenches with both defensive end Marcus Davenport and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz ruled out,

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Limited Participation – Doubtful

S Andrew Adams (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB Parnell Motley (hamstring) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related) – Full Participation

CB Ryan Smith (ankle) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Saints

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow) – Did Not Participate – Out

G/C Cesar Ruiz (ankle) – Did Not Participate – Out

S P.J. Williams (hamstring) – Limited Participation – Questionable