Bucs Score Like Never Before

Godwin's two touchdowns came on passes of three and nine yards and were part of a fantastic afternoon in the red zone for the Buccaneers' offense. Tampa Bay lost to the Giants by one point in Week Three in large part because they got only one touchdown out of five trips into the opposing red zone. Against the Rams, the Buccaneers got five touchdowns in six tries, reaching the end zone each of their five times inside the 20 and then finally settling for a field goal on their final offensive possession.

The Buccaneers' Communications Department has game-by-game red zone numbers for each contest dating back through the 1997 season. In that span, the Buccaneers have only scored five touchdowns on red zone possessions in a single game three times. Those three games were:

1. vs. Minnesota, 11/3/02: 7 red zone trips, 5 touchdowns, 1 field goal, 38 points

2. at Philadelphia, 11/22/15: 6 red zone trips, 5 touchdowns, 1 field goal, 38 points

3. at L.A. Rams, 9/29/19: 6 red zone trips, 5 touchdowns, 1 field goal, 38 points

Here are some additional items of note regarding the Bucs' offense against the Rams on Sunday:

- TE Cam Brate caught a 13-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, at the time giving the Buccaneers a 38-20 lead. It was Brate's first score of the season but the 24 receiving touchdown of his career. That ties Brate with David Moore for the seventh-most touchdown catches in team history.

- Mike Evans also scored in the fourth quarter on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston, the Bucs' longest play of the season so far and the third-longest catch of Evans' career. It was also Evans 44th career TD grab, and while he still trails former Bucs running back James Wilder by one on the team's all-time touchdown list, he has caught Wilder in pure scoring thanks to his three two-point conversion receptions. All told, Evans has scored 276 points; the only non-kicker in team history with more is Mike Alstott, with 432.