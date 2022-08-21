Bucs Begin Second Round of Roster Cuts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a head start on the next round of cuts due by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, trimming the roster by two on Sunday. The team waived safety Troy Warner and released wide receiver Vyncint Smith. Additionally, the Buccaneers reached an injury settlement with outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu, who had been waived with an injury designation last week.

This is the second step in a three-week process in which each team in the NFL will trim its roster to 53 players for the regular season. The first round of cuts came last Tuesday, when the Buccaneers made the necessary moves to get from the original training camp limit of 90 players down to 85. The final cuts come on Tuesday, August 30, after the final week of preseason games, as teams will have to hit that limit of 53.

The Bucs must still make three more moves before Tuesday's deadline, as the roster now stands at 83 players.

Warner spent his entire 2021 rookie season on the Buccaneers' practice squad after going to training camp with the Los Angeles Rams. Warner originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He played in the Buccaneers' first two preseason games, recording four tackles.

Smith signed with the Bucs on a reserve/futures contract in January. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Limestone in 2018, signing with the Houston Texans, he has played in 29 games with five starts for the Texans and New York Jets. He has recorded 23 catches for 329 yards and one touchdown.