A Peculiar Pick-Skipping Scenario | S.S. Mailbag

Two years ago, in the heavily-quarantined summer of 2020, I tried to fill some of the down time before training camp by doing a countdown of every jersey number and their Tampa Bay Buccaneer occupants from 1-99. The idea was to decide, basically, who owned that number in franchise history, who had the top Buccaneer career in that jersey so far. Here, for instance, were the selections from 31-40. The interesting part about that range is that, just two years later, we suddenly have a very good answer to what had been a wasteland of a history at number 31.

Some of the jersey numbers, like 63 (Lee Roy Selmon) were very easy to assign. Some, like 83 (Dave Moore and Vincent Jackson) were a lot harder. I even briefly messed one up, originally giving number 7 to quarterback Jeff Garcia over kicker Martin Gramatica because I put too much weight on positional value. Don't worry, I quickly realized the mistake and issued a mea culpa.

But I'm not here to dredge up my past mistakes. What got me to thinking about that exercise from two years – which really was a lot of fun – is that there is a new group of Buccaneer draft picks who just recently got their first NFL jerseys, from defensive lineman Logan Hall (#90) to outside linebacker Andre Anthony (#46). Hall's assignment is particularly interesting in that he is taking over directly after the Buccaneer career of the player who I assigned that jersey number to in the 2020 countdown, Jason Pierre-Paul.

At the time, the Pierre-Paul pick seemed a bit premature but with two more productive seasons tacked on afterward, I feel much better about it. JPP is Mister 90 in Buccaneers history. But will that always remain true?

Barring a late return to the roster by Pierre-Paul and a subsequent shuffling of jersey numbers, Logan Hall will be wearing #90 in 2022 and beyond for the Buccaneers. It would obviously be a great outcome for the team if Hall plays well enough in the years to come to put him in the conversation with Pierre-Paul for number 90 ownership. In his four seasons in Tampa after a 2018 offseason trade, Pierre-Paul racked up 33.0 sacks, 55 quarterback hits, 35 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and even two interceptions.

How does the task of chasing down "ownership" of their new jersey numbers look for the rest of the Buccaneers' 2022 draft class. Let's check it out.

· Guard Luke Goedeke, #67: In our 2020 countdown, I gave this one to Kenyatta Walker, an offensive tackle picked by the Buccaneers in the first round in 2001. It wasn't an easy choice because Walker wasn't really considered one of the more successful first-round picks in franchise history. But there wasn't much else to pick from at 67 and Walker did start for the 2002 Super Bowl team, going on to make 73 starts overall. If Goedeke can win a starting job early in his career and at some point be considered an above-average performer, he's got a good shot at chasing this one down.

· Running back Rachaad White, #29: It's a tougher road for White, who will be pursuing one of the better cornerbacks in team annals, Ricky Reynolds. Reynolds played seven seasons for the Buccaneers and recorded 17 interceptions, which gets him into the team's all-time top 10. Safety and special teams ace Kenny Gant was also a fan favorite who wore number 29, so there are multiple competitors here. Still, as a running back who could put up some more entertaining numbers, White would have a shot if he earns a sizeable role and stays with the Buccaneers for four to six seasons.

· Tight end Cade Otton, #88: If it's a tough road for White than it's the incomplete highway from Speed for Otton, and Keanu Reaves isn't here to save the day. The 88 jersey might already have been the single toughest number to assign as it was worn both by Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles and wide receiver Mark Carrier, who was the franchise's all-time leading pass-catcher until Mike Evans came along. Otton could and hopefully will have a long and productive career as a Buccaneer but he will literally have to develop into one of the best players in team history to have a shot at taking 88 from Giles.

· Punter Jake Camarda, #5: I wouldn't say that the number 5 is thoroughly locked down, but as a punter Camarda is going to have to fashion a pretty remarkable career to come out on top at a number often given to quarterbacks and placekickers. Here, in fact, our original list somewhat reluctantly chose quarterback Josh Freeman, who is third in team history in both passing yards and touchdown passes, and kicker Michael Husted, who is second on the all-time scoring list. Those aren't untouchable candidates but Camarda would need an extended run as one of the NFL's best punters to beat out their credentials.

· Cornerback Zyon McCollum, #27: This one is a little more accessible than I would have expected. I consider 27 to be a prime NFL jersey number, but the Buccaneers have an underwhelming history at that spot. Two years ago, I gave it to LeGarrette Blount, and I would say he probably held off the challenge from Ronald Jones. Other candidates include Barney Bussey and Anthony Parker, and only Jones, Torrie Cox and Johnthan Banks wore it for more than 27 seasons. A reasonably good career of five-plus seasons for McCollum might just do the trick.

· Tight end Ko Kieft, #41: If there was a strategy to this and not just random outcomes, I would praise Kieft for his strategy here. Picking a number in the 40s is a good way to get right near the front of the line as long as you avoid 40 and 47, and the Bucs never give those numbers away anymore as it is. The 41-49 range wasn't often used in the first three or four decades of the franchise, though there coming a bit more into vogue now with the NFL's eased-up jersey restrictions. Two years ago, I gave number 41 to Norris Thomas, a decent cornerback from the '80s who played five seasons in Tampa and saw action in 65 games with 35 starts. That alone made him the most accomplished #41 in team history, though fullback Lorenzo Neal probably had the single best season in that jersey for Tampa in 1998.

· Outside linebacker Andre Anthony, #46: Same story here at another spot in the 40s. The two most prominent wearers of this jersey in team history are cornerback Danny Reece and running back Vince "Pookie" Workman. Reece got the pick due to the fact that he played 72 games in it and memorably only called seven fair catches while returning 222 punts. Workman had one of the more fun nicknames in team annals and was a pretty decent pass-catching back. Anthony has an uphill climb from seventh-round pick to entrenched contributor, but it wouldn't take too many sacks to give him control of this number.

Okay, so we have a couple guys with a fairly decent chance of vying for "ownership" of their jersey number and a couple of numbers that could frankly use some more exposure. We'll see how it goes. Now on to your questions.

Hello, Scott. I know its been awhile since the draft, but I had a procedural question for you. Last year, the Bucs chose the last pick of the 1st round due to our outstanding Super Bowl victory, and this year, due to a trade, the Vikings were in that spot. A few years ago, the Vikings didn't get their pick in before their allotted time and another team was able to jump in and choose before them. My question is, since the next pick, which is the first pick of round 2 (which belonged to us due to trade, as you know), doesn't happen until the next day, what would happen if the pick didn't get in on time? Can they just wait until the next day to make it since round 2 doesn't start until later in the day? Thank you, and go Bucs!

Damon Smitheram, Costa Mesa, CA (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Every know and then someone sends me a question that makes me say, 'Why did I never think to ask this question before?' That's what Damon has done here.

As Damon describes, the Minnesota Vikings ended up with the 32nd and final pick in the first round of this year's draft after they traded down with Detroit that night. The Lions moved up to number 12 to take wide receiver Jameson Williams. The Vikings took safety Lewis Cine at 32 and picked up some extra Day Two draft capital.

Between that Vikings-Lions trade and the end of the night, the Buccaneers also traded down, moving from number 27 to number 33 so the Jaguars could jump up to get linebacker Devin Lloyd. As Damon notes, that 33rd pick was the first one of the second round, meaning that after the Vikings made their selection of Cine the Buccaneers' brass had most of a day to ponder how they would kick things off on Friday night.

So, that sets the scene. Now, let's go back to the Vikings but rewind the clock almost two decades. In the 2003 draft, Minnesota was on the clock with the seventh-overall pick and was trying to make a small trade down, communicating with several teams. They eventually worked out a deal with the Baltimore Ravens at pick number 10 but Baltimore didn't get their half of the deal in to the league office in time for it to become official. Baltimore reportedly was going to move up to grab quarterback Byron Leftwich, who is now the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars, originally set to pick eighth, were ready. They rushed in their pick of Leftwich to the league and thus made the seventh pick in the draft. The Vikings got skipped and they did not then have a new 15 minutes to make their pick at number eight. So the Carolina Panthers also moved quickly and submitted their pick for tackle Jordan Gross, now at number eight. The Vikings finally stopped their slide by picking defensive tackle Kevin Williams at number nine. It was an embarrassing turn of events but it actually worked out okay in the end. The Jaguars got their man, Gross proved to be a great player for Carolina and so did Williams for the Vikings.

So it's pretty well-established what can happen when a team runs out its clock without picking in the middle of a round. But Damon's procedural question acknowledges that the draft is now spread over three days, with only the first round taking place on the first night. (It was still a two-day draft in 2003, with the first three rounds on a Saturday.) Getting back to this year's Vikings, what if their 10-minute clock on pick number 32 ran out without them making a selection. Could the Buccaneers, at pick number 33, jump ahead and essentially get back into the first round? Would that mean Minnesota wouldn't be on the clock again until the next night, at number 33?

There is some logic to that. The problem is that such a move is basically starting the clock on the second night of the draft. Remember that after the Jaguars skipped the Vikings from eight to seven in 2003, the Panthers then rapidly skipped them, too, from nine to eight. So if the Bucs had been able to skip from 33 up to 32, could the team at number 34 than skip, too. Now we're making Day Two picks and it's still Day One. (In this case it was a moot point because the Vikings themselves had acquired the 34th pick with that aforementioned trade with Detroit, though they would later flip it to the Packers.)

The easy counterargument, and one I sort of buy into, is that the first night of the draft is over after the 32nd pick is made and the team that got skipped doesn't have to worry about getting skipped again until the second round officially started on Friday night. It would be pretty easy to avoid getting skipped again since the team picking 33rd would have all day on Friday to make their decision and get their submission ready. They could give it to the league before the clock was even started so there's no way they could be skipped.

But it seems the NFL doesn't want to deal with those kinds of scenarios, and I guess that is understandable. I checked with those in the know in the Buccaneers' player personnel department and they said they were well aware on Thursday night that they would not have a chance to jump up to 32 if Minnesota ran out its clock. In this case, the NFL would just press the Vikings to make their pick right away. They would not be allowed to wait until Friday. I suppose it's possible there could be some sort of punishment if they took too long, but I doubt will ever find out.

In case you were wondering, it's essentially the same thing at the very end of the draft. Teams get a four-minute clock to make their picks in the seventh round. The San Francisco 49ers had the 262nd and final pick in this year's draft. Had those four minutes run out, the league would have simply urged them to get the pick in ASAP.

I really enjoyed this question and a part of me wishes that the answer had been different and the 33-to-32 skip was allowed. That kind of chaos would be fun! The league probably disagrees.

Do you think the Bucs secondary will increase their amount of turnovers this season?

-djhuesway (via Instagram)

Well, that's the plan, to be certain. Turning more of their takeaway opportunities into actual interceptions in 2022 is something that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis have all separately mentioned as primary goals for themselves. There is definitely a general sense among the coaching staff and the players that the current secondary is talented enough to produce more game-changing plays.

It's not like the situation is completely bleak to begin with. The Buccaneers secured 17 interceptions during the regular season last year, which tied for the eighth most among NFL teams in 2021. All but two of those were recorded by defensive backs. No one DB had more than three (more on him in a moment), but enough guys got into the act to produce a respectable number. And that was with injuries hitting the cornerback room on seemingly a weekly basis throughout the season.

Jordan Whitehead, Pierre Desir, Andrew Adams and Richard Sherman, who provided six of those 15 DB interceptions are gone but joining the group are Logan Ryan, Keanu Neal and rookie Zyon McCollum. None of those guys had an NFL interception last year, but Ryan has had three campaigns with four or more picks and McCollum was productive in that category in college.

The first thing that would help, though, would be better injury luck at the position. Davis, who led the team with four interceptions in 2020, missed seven games last year and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who was riding the momentum of a three-interception 2020 postseason, missed eight. If communication within the secondary is key to getting players into position to make plays, more continuity would be helpful in producing that.

Then there's Mike Edwards. How much playing time is he going to get? With Whitehead's departure, there is a whole starting job up for grabs, but the additions of Ryan and Neal muddy that picture a bit. Edwards only played 18% of the defensive snaps in 2020 but that was upped to 57% last year, and he used that playing time to lead the team with three picks (adding another one in the playoffs). Everyone from the coaching staff on down agrees that Edwards knows how to find the ball when he's on the field, so a serious uptick in his playing time would probably mean a few more picks for the Bucs' secondary.

Finally, takeaways in the secondary will likely go up for the Buccaneers if they are able to generate consistent pressure up front this season. There's reasons to be excited about that possibility, beginning with Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett. He's a known commodity while fourth-year player Anthony Nelson came on strong late in 2021 with 5.0 sacks. Second-year man Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had 4.0 sacks as a rookie and is stepping into a larger role with high expectations. This year's top draft pick, Logan Hall, may be able to unlock the Buccaneers' interior pressure on the quarterback. All of that is far from a given, though, and if it doesn't work out as well as the Bucs hope it will mean fewer hurried and errant throws for the secondary to prey on.

Overall, I'm optimistic about the Bucs' secondary producing more interceptions in 2022, but I wish I could be more confident in that thought. The talent is there, the aggressive defensive scheme is there and I tend to think the question about pressure up front is going to be answered positively. However, even when the circumstances seem good, turnovers are a fickle stat in the NFL. Sometimes defensive backs can play their positions very well and just not find many opportunities for interceptions.

Do you think there are any potential Defensive Player of the Year candidates on the Bucs?

-pee_nman (via Instagram)

Sure, but until it is proved otherwise, the smart money is always going to be on Aaron Donald. There's a reason the Rams just gave him a $40 million raise.

You generally need two things to have a real shot at the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. You need to play on a very good team, probably one that makes the playoffs, and you have to have huge numbers in at least one statistical category, most likely sacks, interceptions or defensive touchdowns. The Buccaneers actually have three DPOTY awards in their history, for defensive end Lee Roy Selmon in 1979, defensive tackle Warren Sapp in 1999 and linebacker Derrick Brooks in 2002. Selmon had 11.0 (unofficial) sacks and was the leader of the NFL's top-ranked defense for a Bucs team that shockingly made the playoffs for the first time. Sapp had 12.5 sacks from a position that doesn't often provide that type of production and was a game-changer for a team that advanced to the NFC Conference Championship Game. Brooks scored four touchdowns (and a fifth in the playoffs) as the 2002 Bucs rode all the way to the Super Bowl championship.

Look at Shaq Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019, his first year with the Buccaneers. That got him two votes for DPOTY but the Bucs finished 7-9 and out of the playoffs. The award went to New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who won the award with 21 of the 50 votes after snaring six interceptions and scoring two touchdowns for the playoff-bound Patriots.

The best stat in which to dominate in order to have a shot at this honor is sacks. As was the case with Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt last year, nine of the last 11 DPOTY awards have gone to pass-rushers, thanks in large part to multiple selections for J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald. That's why my first choice on the Buccaneers' roster would have to be Barrett. He's proved that he can put up huge sack numbers and he plays on a team that has serious Super Bowl aspirations. Barrett's not the out-of-the-blue figure that he was in 2019 and voters don't have to wonder if he would be a one-year wonder. T.J. Watt has the most sacks in the NFL over the last three years (52.0) but Barrett (37.5) is close to second, just behind Donald (38.5) and Myles Garrett (38.0). Give Barrett another 15-plus sack season and put the Bucs in Super Bowl contention – and on prime-time national audiences at least five times – and he would probably be more strongly considered than he was in 2019.