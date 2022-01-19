Rashard Robinson Rejoins Bucs on Practice Squad

Cornerback Rashard Robinson is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing to the team's practice squad on Wednesday prior to the first practice of the week. The Buccaneers play the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Playoff contest at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Like wide receiver, Justin Watson, who was added to the practice squad Tuesday, Robinson was waived from the active roster on Saturday when the Buccaneers activated Lavonte David and Giovani Bernard from injured reserve. Robinson first joined the Bucs as a practice squad member in Week Three but was later promoted to the active roster after the team had used up his allotted game day elevation options.

Robinson later spent six weeks on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered on the practice field, but he returned in Week 16 and overall has played in seven games, primarily on special teams. An outstanding gunner on the punt team, Robinson recorded two kick-coverage tackles during the regular season.