Bucs Sign TE De'Quan Hampton, Place Two More on PUP List

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed first-year tight end De'Quan Hampton, who most recently played for the Los Angeles Wildcats in the now-defunct XFL. The team also placed two more players on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of training camp. Tight end Cameron Brate and wide receiver Justin Watson joined wide receiver John Franklin and cornerback Chris Wilcox, who were placed on that list on Thursday.

Players on the active/PUP list do continue to count against the 90-man camp roster limit; they can also be activated and return to practice at any time. The purpose of placing players on the active/PUP list before the start of camp is to create the option of putting them on the reserve/PUP list at the start of the regular season, if necessary. Players who begin the regular season on the reserve/PUP list can return to the active roster after six weeks.

The Buccaneers had two open spots on their 90-man training camp roster after waiving safety Curtis Riley on Thursday and placing safety Jordan Whitehead on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The team's roster is now at 89 active players with the first camp practice scheduled for Sunday morning.

The 6-4, 225-pound Hampton played wide receiver at USC but was signed by the Buccaneers as a tight end. He played two seasons (2015-16) for the Trojans and recorded 22 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. After going undrafted in 2017 Hampton signed briefly with the Detroit Lions but later went to training camp with the New Orleans Saints. He was waived by New Orleans at the end of the preseason.